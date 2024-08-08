Highlights Liverpool are among the clubs interested in signing Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier.

Reports suggest the Reds have recently held talks with the 21-year-old Germany international.

Liverpool could lose out as he wants to join Borussia Dortmund instead.

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a significant blow in their pursuit of Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Reds are starting to come to life in this transfer window after an extremely quiet start to the summer. Business is starting to ramp up and links are starting to emerge with players across Europe.

Under new head coach Arne Slot, who succeeded Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season, Liverpool will hope to improve on their third-placed finish next term. They will also return to the Champions League after a season in the Europa League in 2023/24.

Liverpool Set to ‘Lose Out’ on Beier

He currently plays in the Bundesliga for Hoffenheim

Liverpool are set to miss out on striker target Maximilian Beier, according to reports in Germany. The 21-year-old currently plays for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga, but looks set to take on a new challenge ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Sky in Germany, Liverpool have held talks with the player in recent weeks and days. However, Beier has opted to stay in the Bundesliga and join Borussia Dortmund. Negotiations remain ongoing between the player and Dortmund, while negotiations with Hoffenheim will be opened shortly.

Beier - described as being "incredibly talented" - joined Hoffenheim as a youth player in 2018, and he made his senior debut in 2020. He joined Hannover on loan in 2021 and returned to his parent club in the summer of 2023, where he then went on to have an impressive campaign.

Maximilian Beier 2023/24 stats for Hoffenheim in all competitions Stat: Appearances 35 Goals 16 Assists 3 Minutes played 2,535

The youngster signed a contract extension with Hoffenheim last October and his new deal runs until the summer of 2027. At international level, he made his senior debut for Germany a matter of months ago and was part of Julian Nagelsmann’s Euro 2024 squad.

Midfielder ‘Determined to Stay’ at Liverpool

Wataru Endo has been the subject of transfer interest

Elsewhere, Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo is reportedly determined to remain at Anfield despite interest from other clubs. This comes after reports linking Liverpool with Spain and Real Sociedad defensive midfielder Martin Zubimendi gained momentum in recent days.

According to journalist David Lynch, speaking on his YouTube channel, the Japan international wants to fight for his place under Arne Slot. Reports at the end of July claimed Liverpool rebuffed a bid worth £11.8million from French side Marseille for Endo.

Lynch said:

“It is my understanding that, despite the fact Liverpool are chasing reinforcements in Endo’s position, he is still absolutely determined to stay in Liverpool and fight for his place. He doesn’t want his dream of playing at Anfield to go after one season.”

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.