Liverpool have made contact over the potential signing of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen in the summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Huijsen is attracting plenty of interest this season after an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League. At just 19 years old, Huijsen has established himself as a key player for the Cherries, and is clearly on the path to becoming a top-level central defender.

The former Juventus man only moved to England back in the summer, but he could be on the move again due to a £50m release clause in his contract. Considering he's already shown he has the ability to play at the highest level despite his age, it would be a major surprise if someone didn't activate the clause in the summer transfer window.

They've been tracking the Bournemouth defender

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Sunday afternoon, Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have been tracking Huijsen ahead of a potential move in the summer transfer window. The Reds have already made contact to understand how his release clause works, according to the respected journalist.

Dean Huijsen's Premier League statistics - Bournemouth squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 8th Goals 2 =6th Clearances Per Game 5.5 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.1 =1st Interceptions Per Game 1.8 1st Match rating 6.96 5th

The 19-year-old has been described as 'phenomenal', and would undoubtedly be a smart addition for Liverpool. As it stands, Virgil van Dijk is set to leave the club at the end of the season due to his contract expiring, while the likes of Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate have struggled with injury issues at times.

GIVEMESPORT sources have recently confirmed that Huijsen would like to play in La Liga at some point in his career if the opportunity arises. Real Madrid are believed to be one of the sides in the race to secure his signature, so they could hold a huge advantage with Huijsen wanting a move to Spain.

