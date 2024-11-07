Key Takeaways Drinking culture has settled down a lot in professional football, but some players still have struggles to overcome.

Steven Caulker panicked before his Liverpool debut due to heavy drinking the night before.

Caulker faced off-the-pitch struggles and had a nomadic football career, including a bizarre loan spell under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Stories are often told of players in the early 2000s having drinking problems, with both Arsenal and Man United players coming out and confessing their past habits. Tony Adams and Rio Ferdinand are two players who have admitted to playing drunk previously, in an era where managers would be more inclined to turn a blind eye.

Former Man United winger, Nani, explained how Sir Alex Ferguson didn't mind if the players showed up to training a little worse for wear, but only during the festive period. He claimed that the manager understood the Christmas period was special, and was happy not to make demands on his players at that time, which the Portuguese forward was a fan of, admitting he 'liked nights out'.

Drinking culture in football is much less apparent now, with players following much stricter diets and having greater expectations of their physical state. However, there are still cases of players being drunk at matches, which was a situation Steven Caulker found himself in for his Liverpool debut in 2016.

Caulker Panicked That He Was Too Drunk to Play

'How the f*** am I going to do this?'

The Liverpool defender was struggling with both gambling and alcohol addictions when he joined Liverpool on loan in 2016 as one of Jurgen Klopp's first signings. Stating that his gambling addiction began at 15, but affected him throughout his life, Caulker's career was severely hampered by his off-the-pitch struggles.

Caulker admitted that the night before his first Liverpool game he had been drinking heavily, and after an injury crisis, he was unexpectedly thrown into the squad for a match against Arsenal. The defender said:

“I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to start. Am I even sober? How the f*** am I going to do this?’ I was panicking. That train journey, I was panicking because I hadn’t been taking care of myself. I was a mess. I was worried."

Fortunately for Caulker, he was named on the bench, with Kolo Toure and Mamadou Sakho being picked to start the game. The match itself was a thriller, as both sides traded goals, with Arsenal leading 3-2 in the dying stages thanks to Aaron Ramsey and a brace from Olivier Giroud, with Roberto Firmino finding the net twice for Liverpool. As the Reds were chasing the game, Klopp brought on Caulker as a striker, in a bid to cause some chaos, and it worked, with Joe Allen popping up to equalise in the 90th minute.

The Unique Career of Steven Caulker

The Defender Played All Over the World

Coming through the ranks at Tottenham, Caulker went on numerous loans before breaking into the first team at White Hart Lane. Spells with Yeovil, Bristol City and Swansea helped to mold him into a fantastic defender, and once he got his chance in the first team with Tottenham, he never looked back. Making 28 appearances during the 2012/13 season, and being tipped to become one of the best in the league, the future was looking bright for Caulker.

Following his stellar start to life with Spurs, newly promoted Cardiff decided to break their transfer record and signed the defender for £8 million. With the Bluebirds, Caulker played every minute of the 2013/14 league campaign, even netting five goals, but he was unable to prevent his side from relegation back to the Championship. After another impressive season in the Premier League, QPR, who had just been promoted to the top flight, signed the centre-back. Unfortunately, QPR were also relegated, which made it back-to-back relegations for Caulker.

Following the relegations, Caulker's career began to spiral downwards. Loan moves to Southampton and then Liverpool in 2015/16 followed, before eventually leaving QPR in 2018 for Dundee. Yet after just a year and a half in Scotland, Caulker triggered a clause in his contract which allowed him to leave, and he joined Alanyaspor in Turkey. He never truly settled down though, and moved around Turkey, featuring for Fenerbache, Gaziantep, Fatih Karagumruk, and Keciorengucu, where he plays today.

In January 2023, Caulker joined Wigan, but due to some serious financial issues, which resulted in the players not being paid on time on several occasions, Caulker accused the board of "absolutely scandalous behaviour". After departing the Latics, he had a very brief stint as player-manager at FC Malaga but had to depart the club due to work visa issues.

In a very eventful career, Caulker made a singular appearance for England, scoring a goal in a 4-2 defeat against Sweden in 2012, but then changed his nationality to Sierra Leone in 2023, which he represented in the African Cup of Nations.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06-11-24.