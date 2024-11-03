Ibrahima Konate has allayed fears that he suffered a serious injury in Liverpool's 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion. The French defender was forced off at half-time with concerns that he'd fractured his wrist.

The Frenchman exited the pitch using his shirt as a sling, and Arne Slot was unsure of the severity of the injury when speaking after the win. Given his impressive form this season, it would have been a massive blow to lose the 25-year-old for a lengthy spell.

Konate confirmed to fans that he hadn't fractured nor broken his wrist and would be available for Liverpool's clash with Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. He wrote on his Instagram account:

Thanks for all the messages of support. My injury isn't serious thankfully. I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. I'll be ready for the next game.

Liverpool secured a vital 2-1 comeback victory against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday to continue their superb start to the season. Ferdi Kadioglu had given the Seagulls the lead, but the Reds hit back through Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah. This came on a weekend when title rivals Man City suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at the Vitality.

There were concerns that Konate had suffered a fracture after Virgil van Dijk inadvertently stepped on his defensive partner's wrist. This injury requires surgery and would have meant months on the sidelines for the France international.

Konate has been a rock at the back for Slot this season, appearing 14 times across competitions and helping the Merseysiders keep seven clean sheets. He's also chipped in with two goals and one assist as the Reds have raced to the top of the Premier League with a two-point lead over City.

Liverpool will seemingly have Konate to call upon midweek for their Champions League clash with Leverkusen. It will be the first meeting between the Anfield giants' new coach, Slot, and their ex-legendary midfielder Xabi Alonso, who was heavily linked with succeeding Jurgen Klopp.