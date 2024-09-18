When Liverpool failed to sign a specialist defensive midfielder in the summer transfer window, it appeared as though the Reds had left arguably their greatest need unaddressed.

Fast-forward a few weeks and the picture is looking decidedly rosier than expected at Anfield, thanks largely to the emergence of Ryan Gravenberch as a genuine option as the deepest midfielder.

Liverpool and a significant section of the Reds faithful had their hearts set on Real Sociedad's highly rated holding midfielder Martin Zubimendi, but Gravenberch's fine form perhaps suggests that Arne Slot will not need to revive his pursuit of the Spaniard when the transfer window opens again in January - saving the club from shelling out a hefty fee.

Ryan revived

Gravenberch had previously struggled under Jurgen Klopp

Gravenberch arrived at Anfield 12 months ago from Bayern Munich for a fee of €40million (then valued at around £34.2m). The Dutchman had caught the eye at Ajax after rising through the youth ranks and into the first team, but was afforded few opportunities in Bavaria, playing fewer than 600 Bundesliga minutes in the 2022/23 campaign.

It was hoped that a move to Merseyside would kick-start his career again. While then-boss Jurgen Klopp certainly gave Gravenberch more chances to impress than he had had in Munich, the midfielder struggled to make an impact, slipping down the pecking order and looking more and more like a player who would never fulfill the early promise he had shown. Reports back in April had even suggested he was in line for a summer departure.

Martin marked as the solution

Liverpool tried to sign Zubimendi to solve their midfield issues

As Liverpool's 2024 summer transfer window dragged on with no new faces to announce - goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed from Valencia but loaned straight back and Federico Chiesa was not signed until deadline day - much of the transfer talk surrounding the club centred on the potential addition of Zubimendi, whose contract featured a £51m release clause.

However, the 25-year-old midfielder unexpectedly rebuffed the Premier League giants' advances in favour of remaining with his boyhood club. Liverpool never seemed especially close to an alternative transfer target and the window slammed shut without the addition of a new holding midfield player.

Gravenberch gives Slot cause to hold fire

The midfielder's form may remove the need to reinforce the position in subsequent windows

While the Reds' failure to land Zubimendi - or any other defensive midfielder, for that matter - was met with trepidation from Liverpool supporters, Gravenberch's flying form suggests that Slot made the right decision in refusing to move for an alternative target.

The 22-year-old - three years younger than previous target Zubimendi - has reinvented himself in a way few would have seen coming after his first year on Merseyside. Primarily rated for his ball-carrying ability, Gravenberch has used his quick feet to good effect in his new role, evading pressure well and helping the Reds break their opponents' press before moving the ball forward to exploit the spaces left by out-of-position opponents.

He is certainly not a traditional ball-winning defensive midfielder - though he is no slouch in this department, either - but that does not appear to be an issue for Slot, whose possession-based system requires a player with more qualities on the ball than off it.

Gravenberch is building an excellent understanding with fellow central midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, too. The pair are both versatile, hard-working players and Slot has experimented with the trio, deploying them in varying combinations depending on the opponent - Mac Allister's familiarity with the holding role, having spent much of last season there, is a helpful option in this regard, occasionally granting Gravenberch the freedom to burst forward into the half-space.

Ryan Gravenberch Premier League 2024/25 Stats Minutes Played 359 Pass Completion 88.5% Take-Ons Attempted 10 Take-Ons Completed 5 Progressive Carries 10 Blocks 8

Gravenberch was singled out for his role in a recent 3-0 win over Manchester United where he was said to have 'schooled' the Red Devils' midfield, while former Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara recently reserved special praise for his successor in the Reds' engine room, as per the Liverpool Echo.

"Sometimes as a number six, you can see he is very flowing through midfield and it's pretty good to see how he is involving himself and adapting to that position. He is an intelligent kid so he will adapt fast to the moments in the game and anything the coach says. He has done that."

Saving Millions in Transfer Fees and Wages

Extra £100m in the bank

The Dutchman is certainly thriving at the base of midfield under Slot so far this season. Liverpool fans will simply enjoy his fine displays, but the club's hierarchy may be especially grateful. It's clear Liverpool have the money to spend on another midfielder based on their pursuit of Zubimendi last summer, but Gravenberch is giving them good reason to pocket that £51m for the time being, or at least use it on other areas of the squad.

In terms of wages, meanwhile, Gravenberch is proving to be a cost-effective solution compared to some of his counterparts at rival clubs. Earning £150k-per-week, he takes home less than Rodri at Man City, Declan Rice at Arsenal and Casemiro at Man United. That suggests bringing in a top-quality holding player would likely dent Liverpool's wage bill as well as their transfer budget with upwards of £200k per-week very much the norm.

Assuming any signing would be brought in on a five-year contract, Gravenberch's emergence could save Liverpool £52m in wages, which combined with the Zubimendi fee equates to over £100m.

All stats courtesy of fbref.com.