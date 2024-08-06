Highlights Liverpool are targeting a 'specialist' midfielder from outside the Premier League.

They are currently working on a deal, but no names have been mentioned.

Arne Slot's side are looking to bring in someone to play in the number six role.

Liverpool are working on signing a 'specialist' midfielder to add to Arne Slot's squad, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

It's been a slow start to the summer transfer window for the Reds, who are yet to make a signing for the senior squad. The Merseyside outfit have managed to keep hold of their key players, but the supporters at Anfield will be desperate to see new faces arrive through the door.

Last summer, Liverpool focused heavily on rebuilding their midfielder options, with Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, and Alexis Mac Allister all signing on the dotted line. Despite the recent additions, Slot's recruitment team are still focusing on securing the signature of another midfielder.

Liverpool Want a Defensive Midfielder

They're working on a deal

Writing in The Athletic's Deal Sheet, Ornstein has confirmed that Liverpool are aiming to sign a 'specialist' number six from outside of the Premier League. It's a situation to keep an eye on, according to Ornstein, with the Reds moving ahead with a signing for the defensive midfielder position.

Endo was brought in to play in a deeper role for Liverpool last summer, but he might not be the profile Slot is looking for. A tough-tackling midfielder, Endo is more of a specialist in winning the ball back and pressing relentlessly, rather than being a deep-lying playmaker that Slot will need to implement his style of football.

Wataru Endo Premier League stats 2023/24 Games 20(9) Goals 1 Pass completion % 88.0 Interceptions 20

Slot likes to play a style of football that focuses heavily on building from the back, using a defensive midfielder as a link between the defence and the rest of the side. It's a complex system that will need plenty of work throughout pre-season, but adding a specialist number six will certainly be hugely beneficial.

It's unclear what names Liverpool are currently targeting, but the Reds often like to keep their transfer targets under wraps to avoid other sides entering the race.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.