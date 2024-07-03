Highlights Liverpool are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers' Rayan Ait-Nouri as a left-back option.

Arne Slot aims to strengthen Liverpool with Ait-Nouri's experience in the English top flight.

Amid competition from Manchester United, Ait-Nouri's preferred destination is Anfield.

Liverpool are reportedly keen admirers of Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Rayan Ait-Nouri and, amid the noise, reports have suggested that the long-standing links between the Reds and the four-cap Algeria international definitely have substance behind them, with Anfield being his preferred destination.

As the Merseyside-based outfit enter a new era under boss Arne Slot, the Dutchman and his entourage will be hoping to kick-start proceedings in the post-Jurgen Klopp with a positive summer of incomings and outgoings.

Left-back is a specific area that needs sorting. Andy Robertson, albeit brilliant, is not getting any younger, while Kostas Tsimikas could move on all in the name of earning more game time. Joe Gomez, a centre-back by trade, was also deployed on the left over the course of 2023/24.

Liverpool Move for Ait-Nouri ‘Has Legs’

Anfield is defender’s ‘first choice’

On the back of Klopp’s teary-eyed adieu, Slot has a mountainous task on his hands - but there is every chance that he could build a platform for success this summer. And signing Ait-Nouri, a player with plenty of experience in the English top flight who Wolves would ideally like to keep, would be wise.

According to journalist Dave Davis, who was speaking on the Anfield Index’s Transfer Show, the links between the Wolves left-back - previously described as 'phenomenal' - and Liverpool have been long-standing, while also revealing that Anfield is his preferred destination.

“There was a story by an Algerian journalist saying that Ait-Nouri was wanted by a lot of clubs, but Liverpool is the defender’s first choice. Definitely legs in this one, just because he's been linked so frequently and LFC have a good relationship with his agents. So I think that's there's definitely something in that."

Also liked by Liverpool’s fierce rivals, Manchester United, the £50 million-valued ace could have his pick of the clubs this summer. Last season alone, the Algerian played 38 times across all competitions and became a vital cog in O’Neil’s chase for a top half finish.

Should Slot continue with Klopp’s blueprint of asking full-backs to invert into a central midfield position, the France-born defender would be ideal. A specialist at moving inwards to help in his club’s build-up, Ait-Nouri is established in the English top flight and could be the perfect successor for Robertson.

Ait-Nouri, Robertson, Tsimikas - 23/24 Premier League Stats Statistic Ait-Nouri Robertson Tsimikas Minutes 2,347 1,693 677 Goals/Assists 2/1 3/2 0/3 Pass success rate (%) 86.6 87.7 85.6 Dribbles per game 1.9 0.2 0.3 Tackles per game 2.2 1.5 1.5 Interceptions per game 0.5 0.6 0.5 Overall rating 6.76 7.12 6.68

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ait-Nouri has played 116 times for Wolverhampton Wanderers - with just shy of 100 of those (98) coming in the Premier League.

Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich Targeted By the Reds

Deal could rely on Palhinha move

Another player that could be Anfield-bound this summer is Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. Journalist Ben Jacobs exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are ‘in the race’ for the versatile German, alongside the likes of Barcelona, Manchester United and Juventus.

However, Jacobs did reveal that a move for Kimmich - for any of his would-be buyers - could depend on whether the Bavaria outfit are able to sign Fulham’s Joao Palhinha before the summer transfer window concludes.

Defensive midfield has been a problem area for the Reds since Fabinho’s exit in the summer of 2023, with both Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister playing in the club’s deepest midfield role over the course of 2023/24.

Having someone of Kimmich’s calibre deployed in that role, allowing the aforementioned Mac Allister to roam further forward and make a difference in offensive proceedings, would bring a more balanced feel to their engine room.

All statistics per WhoScored