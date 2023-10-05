Highlights Liverpool could be left disappointed in their desire to replay their fixture against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds were dealt a blow when a Luis Diaz strike was incorrectly ruled out for offside at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's side went on to lose the clash 2-1 following a stoppage time own goal from Joel Matip.

Liverpool’s desire for last week’s 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur to be replayed could be met with disappointment after Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth provides GIVEMESPORT with his and the Premier League’s stance on the matter at Anfield.

The Reds endured several refereeing decisions going against them, as Jurgen Klopp’s side were the victims of a failed use of VAR at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool news – VAR controversy

Liverpool endured a tough evening at Tottenham last weekend and will feel hard done by to have come away with nothing after Joel Matip’s stoppage-time own goal consigned Klopp’s side to a 2-1 defeat. The Reds were left climbing a mountain, with midfielder Curtis Jones adjudged to have committed a red-card offence for a foul on Yves Bissouma. The 22-year-old had initially got away with the decision, but a VAR review concluded he should be dismissed after 26 minutes.

Liverpool were left reeling minutes later when Luis Diaz saw his goal ruled out by VAR for offside after the assistant referee raised his flag after he hit the back of the net. Pundits and viewers at home were baffled when the goal was disallowed despite a VAR check finding no evidence of an offside offence. PGMOL later released a statement admitting that human error had occurred and the goal should have stood. The strike was disallowed because the VAR for the match, Darren England, wrongly assumed that the goal had been awarded on the pitch and signalled not to alter the initial decision.

However, Cody Gakpo was on hand to level for the visitors just before the break, handing Klopp’s side a lifeline heading into the second half. Diogo Jota’s two quickfire yellow cards left the Reds defending their point with over twenty minutes remaining despite having a two-man disadvantage. After a valiant effort with nine men, Matip could only steer Pedro Porro’s cross high past Allison Becker in his own goal, securing three points for the home side.

Following a week of controversy, Klopp has claimed that a replay between the teams should take place in his pre-match press conference ahead of their Europa League clash with Union Saint Gilloise. Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool’s season could be harmed after the incorrect VAR decision.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich £34.2m All fees via Sky Sports

The Premier League stance is that there will be no replay – Dharmesh Sheth

Sheth understands that the Premier League stance is that there will be no replay of the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Sky Sports reporter feels it would be “too problematic” and suggests that a situation like this won’t occur again. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“Where do you start? Do you start the game again? Liverpool were down to ten players when they scored, so do you start with ten men? Do you start at 1-0? Do you start with however minutes were gone when Diaz scored that goal? Then Tottenham might have a case and say: ‘That's not fair. Because the rules say that you can't go back once you've restarted the game.’ So, I think it will be too problematic. The information we're getting is that the Premier League’s stance is that there will not be a replay. But I think it has highlighted an error we've never seen before. Probably, if it's any consolation to anyone, it won't be to Liverpool just now, I don't think we'll see that again.”

What has Klopp said about a replay?

Having backed a potential replay, Klopp insists that he hasn’t seen a decision like this occur and believes that Liverpool are stepping onto unprecedented ground.

“The argument against that would be it opens the gates. It is unprecedented. I'm used to wrong and difficult decisions, but something like this never happened.”

However, the Premier League indicates that no replay will take place, and Liverpool have no choice but to move on and try to generate enough points to continue their positive start to the season.

Are the Premier League likely to change their stance?

Currently, the Premier League seem unlikely to change its mind on their decision to not award Liverpool a replay. It would represent something unprecedented in the competition’s history and could open up a can of worms for managers of other clubs who have been disappointed by incorrect refereeing decisions.

Therefore, the Premier League’s stance could be to protect the stability of the league’s structure ahead of correcting their initial mistake in the fixture.

