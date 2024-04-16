Highlights Diogo Jota looks set to make his return to Liverpool's starting XI against Atalanta on Thursday.

The Portuguese forward has had a strong season so far, scoring 14 goals in 30 appearances across all competitions.

Jota has only recently made his comeback from injury and hasn't started a match since February.

Liverpool have a serious mountain to climb when they face Atalanta in Italy on Thursday evening. The Reds are 3-0 down in their Europa League quarter-final, and will be looking to overturn the huge deficit in the second leg.

The Reds have been without some injured players in recent weeks, with Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota among those to have been missing through injury. The trio are now back in action, and Jota could be about to make his return. In fact, according to the Daily Mail, he looks 'nailed on' to start against Atalanta.

Jota Has History Against Atalanta

The Portuguese will be hoping it repeats itself this week

The newspaper points out an interesting fact about Jota and Atalanta, one which could play into Liverpool's hands psychologically in Italy this week. Jota scored a hat-trick against Atalanta when the Reds ran out 5-0 winners in the 2020-21 Champions League group stage.

He will be looking to get another three goals against Atalanta this time around, which would level up the tie at 3-3. But it's a big ask, given this would be his first start since February 17 when he got injured in an away game at Brentford. He has only made two substitute appearances since then: 14 minutes against Atalanta this week, and 24 minutes against Crystal Palace over the weekend. Liverpool lost both of those games, but Jota will be hoping he can turn fortunes around by making an impact from the start.

After his hat-trick against Atalanta in November 2020, Jota said: "I don’t know if it was my best moment, but obviously scoring goals is my way of playing football so I’m really happy with this and the result, of course. A great win away in the Champions League, so good moment, good night."

In the same interview, when asked which of the goals in that game was his favourite, he said: The first one, just because it unlocks the game. I think for all the teams it’s important to get the first one in each game, we scored soon in the game so it was a good moment for me and for the team because after that we could manage the game our way. That was the most important."

"With Jurgen Klopp's men needing at least three to reach the semi-final after their first-leg collapse at Anfield, 'Jota the Slotter' is surely a shoo-in to be in the Liverpool XI."

Jota's Season so far

The 27-year-old has made 30 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions so far this season. He's scored 14 goals and assisted another four. Three of those goals came in the Europa League group stages, one against Union SG and two against Toulouse.

During the 4-1 win over Brentford in February, picked up a serious knee injury when he went into a challenge with the Bees' Christian Norgaard. The duo both leaped for a header, and Norgaard landed awkwardly on Jota's knee while the Liverpool player was on the ground. That kept him out until this past week.

Jota will be hoping to put that firmly behind him, and a start against Atalanta will go a long way to doing exactly that. And what a re-baptism of fire it could prove to be for the Portuguese forward.