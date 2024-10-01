Liverpool forward Diogo Jota was absent from training ahead of their clash against Bologna on Wednesday evening, according to Vinny O'Connor on Sky Sports.

The Portuguese international has been a key figure for the Reds over the last few years, and as Arne Slot looks to potentially rotate his squad due to the hectic fixture schedule, losing Jota would be a significant blow. It's unclear whether he will be completely ruled out of action for the Bologna clash, but being absent from training the day before isn't a good sign.

Thankfully for the Reds, Slot has plenty of alternative options to choose from in attack.

Jota Absent From Liverpool Training

It's bad news for Slot

Speaking live on Sky Sports at Liverpool's training ground, O'Connor has confirmed that the good news is, Darwin Nunez is back. However, Jota has picked up a foot injury and is absent from their training session.

"Unfortunately they have [injury concerns]. If I step out of the way you'll be able to see that one bit of good news is that Darwin Nunez is back in training, he obviously missed the game against Wolves through illness. One player you won't see out there is Diogo Jota. That's because he picked up a bit of a foot injury. Now, what we're told. He's had a scan, the scans come back clear, but he's just not training today."

Diogo Jota vs AC Milan Statistic Number Total Shots 2 Shots on Target 1 Key Passes 2 Dribbles 0 Offside 1 Dispossessed 1

With Nunez returning to action, it shouldn't be too much of a crisis for Slot to deal with on Wednesday evening. The Dutch manager will still have Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, and Nunez to call upon in the attacking positions. Jota's versatility certainly makes him a useful player, but with his scan coming back clear, it shouldn't have too much of a detrimental impact.

Jota has started seven games in all competitions for the Reds so far this campaign, so he's clearly a player to Slot fancies. With a Saturday lunch-time fixture coming up against Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the weekend, Slot might not risk the Portuguese forward to save him for the return of domestic action.

Slot Right to Demand More From Szoboszlai

He's been criticised this season

Dominik Szoboszlai is a player who has come under criticism at Anfield this season. Playing in Slot's system, the Hungarian international should be flourishing in an attacking midfield role, but he hasn't quite hit the heights expected of him since the new manager arrived.

The Athletic's James Pearce recently claimed that Slot had spoken about how he wants to see more from Szoboszlai in the final third. The respected reporter added his own view, suggesting that the Dutch manager is right and he should be showing more for a Liverpool side who are so dominant in possession.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 01/10/2024