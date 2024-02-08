Highlights West Ham United technicial director Tim Steidten could find it difficult to turn down an approach from Liverpool for a similar role.

Liverpool could be an “extremely difficult” job for West Ham United technical director Tim Steidten to turn down, as journalist Dean Jones hints that a move to Anfield in a similar capacity could be on the cards.

Reds head coach Jurgen Klopp will leave Merseyside at the end of the 2023/24 season, and a host of his staff, including sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, will join him.

Liverpool are enjoying a fantastic campaign, leading the way in the Premier League and reaching the latter stages of continental and domestic cup competitions. Steidten only arrived at West Ham in the summer of 2023 but could find himself with a decision to make should he be offered the chance to move to Liverpool at the end of this term.

Steidten linked with a move to Liverpool

Steidten has enjoyed an intriguing first season at West Ham following his arrival in the summer. The German technical director reportedly had a fractious relationship with head coach David Moyes during the 2023 summer transfer window after the pair disagreed on the type of signings the club should make. However, the duo would eventually come together and make a decent fist at the market, replacing Declan Rice with Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, and Mohammed Kudus.

It had been expected that Moyes would depart the London Stadium at the end of the 2023/24 season, following the expiry of his contract. But a report in The Guardian from December 2023 has hinted that a new contract looms for the Scot, with a two-and-a-half-year extension on the horizon. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT (5th January) that he expects Moyes to prolong his Irons career, given his achievements during his second spell in east London.

Meanwhile, the MailOnline claims that Steidten is among the contenders to fulfil a similar role at Liverpool following Schmadtke's impending departure. The report claims that if the Reds make a move for the West Ham technical director, he would find it difficult to turn down despite being at the London Stadium for just two transfer windows. The Irons could be reluctant to part ways with Steidten, who has already been responsible for some of the side’s most successful signings this term, which have powered the club to seventh place in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp - Premier League record Matches 319 Wins 200 Draws 74 Losses 45 Goals For 680 Goals Against 314 Manager of the Month awards 9 Stats according to the official Premier League website, correct as of 07-02-24

Dean Jones - Xabi Alonso's arrival could help Steidten appointment

Jones has suggested that Liverpool’s potential appointment of Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso could link to a potential Steidten appointment after the duo worked together previously at the Bundesliga club. The journalist also hints that Moyes remaining at the London Stadium could push the 44-year-old director out of the door. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Perhaps Moyes staying adds credence to why Steidten might be more likely to leave West Ham and go to Liverpool right now. But I think we also have to weigh in that Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs you could ever be involved in, and it is extremely difficult to say no to them if they do come knocking. “I don't know enough about Steidten and Alonso's relationship. But from afar, you would see they've both worked at Leverkusen, understand a similar philosophy, and have been working from the same book. So, there are reasons to believe they can work together and might even be very open to it.”

