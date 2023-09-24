Highlights Dominik Szoboszlai was the standout player for Liverpool against West Ham, showcasing his passing range and composure in midfield.

His tall and powerful stature allows him to drive forward and help push the team up the pitch, relieving pressure and starting counter-attacks.

Despite his impressive performance, Szoboszlai was unable to contribute a goal or assist, narrowly missing out due to an offside call on an excellent pass.

Liverpool fans were treated to a wonderful display by their new number eight as they beat West Ham 3-1 on Sunday afternoon, with Dominik Szoboszlai the star of the show. Having signed from RB Leipzig for £60 million in the summer, there were hopes that he would hit the ground running, and the Hungarian has done more than that so far.

Starting all six Premier League games to this point, Szoboszlai has already made himself a key figure in Jurgen Klopp's new-look midfield. Alongside fellow new signing - Alexis Mac Allister - the 22-year-old has been the driving force behind the Reds' impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

Liverpool find themselves in second place, with only Manchester City having enjoyed a better start to the season, with Pep Guardiola's men winning all six of their league games so far. The win over the Hammers was enough to take them above Tottenham, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Arsenal in the North London derby.

It was far from easy, with the visitors creating several good chances, but Szoboszlai and co were able to get themselves across the line in front of the Anfield crowd thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota.

Dominik Szoboszlai's highlights against West Ham are brilliant

Despite his young age, the midfielder never looks fazed in any situation, with his composure on the ball shining through against David Moyes' side. His passing range was on full display with a mix of right and left-footed balls sprayed across the pitch, something which people have become accustomed to during his career. Szoboszlai has shown an understanding of his teammates with the ability to play short and quick passes when needed, but also the technical quality to switch play and set up counter-attacks with long balls over the top of the opposition defence.

It's not only his passing ability that has Liverpool supporters excited over the future of the team with Szoboszlai in the middle of the engine room. The midfielder is tall and powerful, meaning he is capable of picking the ball up from deep before driving forward and helping push his team up the pitch.

Dominik Szoboszlai vs West Ham Touches 103 Chances created 4 Pass completion percentage 93% Long balls (completed) 7 (5) Recoveries 8 Interceptions 1 Clearances 1 Duels (won) 8 (4)

Stats from Sofascore

This was on full display against West Ham, with James Ward-Prowse, Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez all struggling to cope with the Liverpool man. Winning plenty of fouls, and starting a lot of counter-attacks, his driving runs were incredibly important for his team to relieve pressure. He was also no slouch defensively either, pressing late in the game even though Liverpool led their opponents.

The icing on the cake would have been a goal or assist, and he was only inches away as his beautifully chipped ball into Curtis Jones resulted in the ball being put into the back of the net, only for the offside flag to be raised. With Trent Alexander-Arnold being absent through injury, the Hungary international was trusted with the responsibility of taking the set-pieces.

You can watch his full highlights below. Liverpool have a serious player on their hands.

Watch: Szoboszlai's brilliant highlights vs West Ham

What next for Liverpool and Szoboszlai?

A huge clash against Tottenham looms for Klopp's side, with both teams being unbeaten in the Premier League so far. This game comes just days after a League Cup clash with Leicester City, in which a lot of squad rotation is expected with Szoboszlai one of the players in contention to be given a rest.

Another tough away league game will see the Reds travel to Brighton the following week, with a Europa League clash against Union Saint-Gilloise in between league fixtures.