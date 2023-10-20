Highlights Liverpool don't regret missing out on signing Jude Bellingham at Anfield, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Jurgen Klopp has been handed a midfield revamp to his Reds squad this season.

Meanwhile, Bellingham has enjoyed a fantastic start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Liverpool don’t regret failing to sign now-Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham during the recent summer window, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with the internal feeling following the Anfield outfit’s transfer business.

Jurgen Klopp made several additions to his Reds squad as his side underwent a revamp in the middle of the park. Liverpool’s failure to qualify for the Champions League will have set alarm bells ringing on the red side of Stanley Park. Therefore, the Merseyside giants were given the funds to make serious incomings as the squad underwent significant surgery.

Liverpool’s story of the summer

In the months leading up to the summer transfer window, Liverpool’s primary target had been Borussia Dortmund star Bellingham. The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive World Cup campaign with England almost 12 months ago, announcing himself on the global stage.

Despite being a teenager at the time, his mature displays attracted the interest of Europe’s biggest clubs. However, in April, it was reported Liverpool had pulled out of the race to sign Bellingham.

Two months later, Real Madrid confirmed the acquisition of the highly sought-after star in a deal that could eventually reach £115m, making the midfielder Britain’s most expensive player of all time. The Stourbridge-born talent has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu, bagging ten goals and registering three assists in ten appearances.

Liverpool could look at Bellingham’s form with the La Liga giants with anguish. However, the Reds used the money saved on Bellingham to sign four different midfield additions this summer, having lost Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain during the summer.

Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the acquisition of RB Leipzig and Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will help the club forget about missing out on Bellingham. Liverpool also secured the signings of Brighton & Hove Albion’s World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, VfB Stuttgart and Japan star Wataru Endo, and Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich £34.2m All fees via Sky Sports

Jacobs claims that Liverpool pulled out of a deal to sign Bellingham so they could sign “three or four” midfielders for the same money and stuck to their word. The Reds feel they’ve had a “productive midfield revamp” and don’t regret not signing the Three Lions star. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think Liverpool would argue they were different deals at different times, and Bellingham’s wages and agent's fees were higher than with [Moises] Caicedo. Liverpool don’t have regrets because they've had a very productive midfield revamp. “To get Gravenberch was a big win because they wanted him before he went to Bayern when he was still at Ajax, even though it came late in the window. Szoboszlai looks like a phenomenal player. He’s hit the ground running and has been one of the best signings from the summer window. And then Mac Allister, a World Cup winner, was a bargain at £35m simply because of a release clause when he signed his new deal before the World Cup. “So, Liverpool's logic for pulling out of Bellingham was that they'd be able to spend that same money on three or four, and they've kept their word, and the three or four that they've brought in, with Endo for a slightly lower price as well, have all done well.”

Liverpool midfield transfer targets

Despite adding four fresh faces to their midfield department during the summer, Liverpool are still linked to new players in the middle of the park. According to Sport in Spain, Liverpool are interested in Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren. However, Arsenal currently lead the race for the Belgium international, who has also attracted the attention of Manchester United and Barcelona. Meanwhile, Brazilian journalist Thiago Ferreira has claimed on his YouTube channel that the Reds and the Gunners are monitoring the situation of 22-year-old Fluminense midfielder Andre.

In other areas of the pitch, The Mirror reports that Liverpool have earmarked Bayern Munich and Germany winger Leroy Sane as an option to replace Mohamed Salah when the Egyptian superstar eventually leaves Anfield. Transfer insider Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn’t believe conversations between the Merseyside outfit and the 27-year-old are far away.

Therefore, it’s clear Liverpool feel that the crux of their business has not been completed yet, with the winter transfer window just over two months away. But Klopp must ensure his side maintains their focus and continue to make a solid start to their Premier League and Europa League campaigns.

