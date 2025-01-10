Liverpool, in Arne Slot’s maiden campaign in the dugout, appear on course to add another Premier League trophy to their silverware cabinet. The Reds currently sit at the top of the English top flight table by some margin, having accrued a six-point gap over second-placed Arsenal.

If the enigmatic Dutchman, who replaced the much-beloved Jurgen Klopp in the summer, is to achieve his pursuit of domestic glory this season, his Liverpool squad could benefit from some reinforcements before the mid-season window draws to a close.

Despite their high-flying nature, both in the Premier League and in the Champions League, Slot and co. are eyeing up the January transfer window as an opportunity to add to their ranks. But how could they line up in the second half of the 2024/25 season?

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robinson