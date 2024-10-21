Nigel Reo-Coker has hailed Liverpool duo Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones as ‘sensational’ for their efforts in the 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

The former Premier League midfielder was full of praise for the Reds’ duo, as well as Arne Slot’s tactical decision to take Trent Alexander-Arnold off late in the game to preserve the narrow lead.

The emphatic win saw Liverpool return to the top of the Premier League, as goals from Mohamed Salah and Jones made the difference, prolonging Chelsea’s unwanted record of 10 winless matches against the Anfield giants.

Speaking on the Premier League Review show, Reo-Coker hailed Liverpool’s midfield duo after the game, suggesting both Gravenberch and Jones benefited each other in the 2-1 win:

“They looked solid as a team, credit to Arne Slot as well, to make that decision to take Trent off late in the game, as you're winning 2-1, you talk about tactical changes. “The midfield of Gravenberch and Jones, I thought was sensational. That was a real solid midfield where you got Gravenberch with the physicality, Jones with the creativity, driving forward alongside Szoboszlai, Gakpo. “I think for me, Liverpool have made a statement with this win.”

Jones was awarded Man of the Match for his performance on Sunday and was hailed as the ‘best player on the pitch’ after starting the contest over Alexis Mac Allister, in what was only his third start of the season under Slot.

The 23-year-old was pinpoint with his passing and movement going forward, demonstrating great energy and giving his direct opponents, Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, a tough time on the pitch.

Curtis Jones Stats v Chelsea (October 20, Premier League) Minutes 81 Goals 1 Shots on target 2/2 Passes completed 38/42 (90%) Chances created 2 Tackles made 3

For Gravenberch, it was his 10th start in all competitions this season on Sunday. Alongside Virgil van Dijk, the Dutch international is one of only two players to have featured in every minute of the Premier League season so far and has clearly become Slot’s favourite in the early stages of the campaign.

Following their 2-1 win over Chelsea on Sunday, Liverpool will now face RB Leipzig in their midweek Champions League clash, before visiting Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Statistics courtesy of Statmuse. Correct as of 21-10-24.