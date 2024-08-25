Key Takeaways Two Liverpool players stood out as the Reds beat Brentford in Arne Slot's first Anfield game.

Luis Diaz scored the opening goal and put in one of his most impressive performances at the club.

Dominik Szoboszlai relished more responsibility with the ball in possession.

Arne Slot was able to make it two wins from two in the Premier League as Liverpool overcame Brentford at Anfield to win 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. The Reds were coming off the back of a victory by the same scoreline the week prior against new boys Ipswich Town, taking advantage of their allegedly easier start to the campaign.

While neither performance was dominant to the extent that some of the harder-to-please sections of the Reds' fan base may have hoped for, there were plenty of positive things to take away from the Dutchman's first couple of games in charge. One of those being the increased influence that two previously inconsistent stars have had, which will leave many people wondering if Slot can ensure that this £98 million pair's form continues.

Luis Diaz Shines Against Brentford

The Colombian finished off a blistering counter-attack

Anfield was in full voice from minute one against the Bees, and they didn't have to wait long for another reason to cheer as they took the lead inside the opening quarter of an hour. Diogo Jota set up winger Luis Diaz, who finished ferociously past Mark Flekken after a counter-attack described as being 'Jurgen Klopp-esque'.

Not only did the strike cap off a wonderful move, but it was the highlight of yet another dangerous performance from Diaz, who has looked as good as he has ever done in a red shirt during the early stages of the new campaign. There was much speculation over what the future held for the 27-year-old, with links to Barcelona in particular spreading at different periods over the summer. It is safe to say that his Liverpool career has been stop-start. While he has moments of pure brilliance, he hasn't quite filled the shoes left by Sadio Mane in 2022.

This isn't all Diaz's fault, of course. Injuries cannot be helped, and the situation surrounding his father's kidnapping is something no person should have to go through. However, it can't be avoided that on the pitch, it didn't always translate. While some of his numbers were impressive last season, such as ranking in the 92nd percentile in key passes, there were other areas in which he didn't quite cut the mustard. Namely, successful crosses (56th percentile) and dribble success rate (61st percentile).

Against Brentford, though, Diaz led the way in dribbles attempted and completed for his side, while also being tied for the most duel wins with Alexis Mac Allister. He also scored a 100% pass accuracy across the 72 minutes he played, which also included crosses.

This could be a case of Diaz maturing and becoming more efficient. However, the early goings suggest that he is working well under the new manager. After Cody Gakpo's impressive Euro 2024 run, there would've been pressure on the former Porto man to hit the ground running, which is exactly what he has done.

Dominik Szoboszlai Impresses Under Slot

The Hungarian is in his second season at Liverpool

It was also another promising outing for Hungarian captain Dominik Szoboszlai too. The former RB Leipzig man was one of the marquee signings in Jurgen Klopp's final year but didn't quite leave the same impression as some of the other names that the German bought through the door.

The case of Szoboszlai does bear some similarities to that of Diaz. At times, his class was apparent to everyone, but there were instances where it did feel like the pace and power of the Premier League may have overwhelmed him. That happens to some of the best players in the world though, and as was the case with the likes of Fabinho before him, sometimes an adjustment period is needed before finding your stride.

It is clear that Liverpool need another midfielder. Someone who can sit deep and offer cover for the defence while also dictating build-up play. That man was meant to be Martin Zubimendi, but the failure to complete that deal and the refusal to sign anyone for the sake of it left the job to the inexperienced Ryan Gravenberch.

It is clear that it has fallen on Alexis Mac Allister to assist the young Dutchman defensively, as seen by the fact that they have similar stats for defensive actions, interceptions and tackles. However, this has also allowed Szoboszlai to take on more responsibility in possession.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dominik Szoboszlai managed to complete 62/64 of his passes against Brentford (97%).

Not only did the midfielder handle the responsibility well, he excelled with it and was the bridge between defence and attack on numerous occasions. The fact remains about the need to add depth in the middle of the park, but as things stand, this role could turn out to be perfect for the 23-year-old.