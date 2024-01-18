Highlights Saudi Arabia's expectation of a quiet window has been turned upside down by Jordan Henderson's move to Ajax.

The expectation was a quiet window from Saudi Arabia and that's largely been the case, at least as far as incomings are concerned. But Jordan Henderson's exit from Al-Ettifaq is one of the stories of the month.

Henderson has terminated his contract following face-to-face talks in Abu Dhabi. Meetings were led by sporting director Mark Allen and Steven Gerrard and a final decision was taken by Ettifaq club president Samer Al-Misehal.

Had Henderson not told the club directly he wanted to leave, and in person, a move would have been blocked. Instead, Henderson was able to reach an agreement in principle with Ajax and then approach Al-Ettifaq for an exit after only six months in Saudi Arabia.

Henderson will be taxed on his existing earnings in Saudi and take a 75% pay cut to join Ajax, if everything goes to plan.

Ettifaq could also be owed 'bonuses' paid directly by Henderson if Ajax qualify for Europe. With all aspects considered, the termination is understood to free up £8m for the Saudi club to move in the market.

Ettifaq have considered Bobby Firmino on loan, but he is expected to stay at Al-Ahli despite not starting regularly or scoring freely under manager Matthias Jaissle. Al-Ahli still view Firmino as part of their long-term plans, hence why they were only willing to consider a loan. To date, they have only received informal enquiries, including from some Premier League clubs.

Ettifaq, much like Al-Shabab, require Al-Ahli to pay the majority, or potentially even 100%, of Firmino's wages in order to proceed, and this is not something that the Jeddah-based club would be willing to agree to.

There is also talk of a Karim Benzema exit, but sources indicate this is not likely. Benzema would have to force a move, and there is no indication he will take the same approach as Henderson.

Presuming nothing unexpected happens, like a dramatic loan for Benzema on Deadline Day, the French striker may revisit his future in the summer in light of the fact Al-Ittihad won't successfully defend their title and may not qualify for the Asian Champions League given their current league position.

Benzema signed for Ittihad with a view to the Club World Cup and now that's passed he could yet consider his options. But Saudi sources are adamant he's not unhappy in the Kingdom.

Links with Manchester United are firmly downplayed by sources and Chelsea have not made any approach as it stands. It would be surprising, should Chelsea sell or loan Armando Broja, if they don't bring in a striker, but sources are clear that the club won't stand in the Albanian's way even if another forward isn't found.

How Karim Benzema compares to top Man Utd and Chelsea strikers this season League appearances (2023-24) Goals Assists Karim Benzema 15 9 5 Rasmus Hojlund 16 2 1 Nicolas Jackson 19 7 2 Statistics according to Transfermarkt (correct as of 18-01-24)

Saudi clubs ready to target multiple top Premier League stars

Coming back to Saudi, it's a key time, and some might say 'test', for the project. But ultimately next summer there will be a new wave of recruitment meaning teams will likely still be stronger, and infrastructure will improve with time as well. This is why some players are prepared to be patient.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne remains a top target for summer 2024. Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara - who earns £200,000-a-week according to salary site Spotrac - is another name to watch with several clubs exploring whether he can be persuaded to sign a pre-contract. Tottenham's Son Heung-min could also be approached. The South Korean denied any interest last summer, but he was always only on a list of possibilities for this summer.

There will be a lot of talk about Mo Salah joining the Saudi Pro League as well in the months to come. Salah is happy at Liverpool and is contracted until summer 2025. There is no doubt Saudi will try, and it is very possible the club switches from Al-Ittihad to Al-Hilal. But don't rule out Salah staying at Liverpool either. Right now he's very settled at Anfield and in no rush to leave for a new challenge.