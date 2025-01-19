Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are reportedly close to joining Saudi Pro League giants Al Hilal, according to Fichajes.

The Reds' superstar duo, who purportedly earn £590,000 per week between them, are out of contract at the end of the season and are free to agree on pre-contract agreements with clubs from abroad. The pair have been vital for Arne Slot, helping his side push for the Premier League title, but their futures are up in the air.

Salah, 32, stirred up controversy when he suggested he was 'more out than in' regarding a future with the Merseysiders. The Egyptian forward has been with the club since July 2017, when he arrived from AS Roma for £34 million.

Van Dijk, 33, has kept such contract talk out of the public domain and has not clarified his situation. The Dutch centre-back arrived at Anfield in January 2018 for a then club-record £75 million.

Salah And Van Dijk Close To Sealing Al Hilal Move

Liverpool Stars Will Join As Free Agents

Salah and Van Dijk are reportedly 'ready to join' Jorge Jesus' Al Hilal next summer when they become free agents. The Liverpool duo would be a significant coup for Al Hilal, who are undoubtedly the powerhouse of Saudi football.

Neymar has been with the club since August 2023, but the Brazilian attacker is expected to leave when his contract is up in the summer. The 32-year-old is reportedly in talks with MLS club Chicago Fire, which points towards Salah coming in as his direct replacement.

Mohamed Salah Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 21 Goals 18 Expected Goals (xG) 17.12 Scoring Frequency 103min Goals Per Game 0.9 Shots Per Game 4.0 Shots On Target Per Game 2.0 Assists 13 Ground Duels Won 3.2 (43%)

Van Dijk could be the latest high-profile defensive signing for the Saudi Pro League leaders. He's being eyed to partner former Chelsea centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly in a back four consisting of former Manchester City right-back Joao Cancelo and Nottingham Forest left-back Renan Lodi.

Liverpool risks losing two of their key men in the summer if they don't get the superstar duo to extend their stays at Anfield. Trent Alexander-Arnold, 26, also has just five months left on his current deal and is heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Slot may be preparing for the worst should Salah leave at the end of the season. The Merseyside giants are reportedly admirers of Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo while also considering a swap deal for Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 19/01/2025.

