Liverpool are hoping for early indication on the situations surrounding both Mason Mount and Ryan Gravenberch as they plot summer midfield purchases.

The Reds are interested in both players as they seek reinforcements and sources say they are hopeful they will know where they stand with both players by early June so that they can either push for a negotiation or move onto new targets.

Liverpool do not want to waste any time in strengthening their squad this summer and believe that these two pursuits should leave them in a good situation as it is in the interest of both players to clear up any uncertainty as quickly as possible. The Reds want Klopp to have a full pre-season with his side to begin their fightback from this disappointing season.

Have Liverpool made any progress with Mason Mount?

They have been making small in-roads but there is no progress in the Mount contract saga at Chelsea yet.

It remains the case that Chelsea do not intend to sell him and with the likely appointment of Mauricio Pochettino very soon there is belief that common ground can be reached over an agreement.

Yet Liverpool retain strong interest in Mount if he arrives on the market and as part of that there is a willingness to get an understanding of what his market value would be.

Mount, who is outperforming Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in terms of goalscoring at the same age, has one year remaining on his Stamford Bridge deal and Robbie Fowler has previously suggested that should mean the Reds do not pay more than £30million for him, according to the Sunday Mirror via the Boot Room.

How much would Mason Mount cost Liverpool?

No price-tag has officially been put on his head at this time but it is understood he is likely to cost at least £60million if he does leave Chelsea, with hope in West London that amount may be even higher.

That’s the feeling of market insiders who are getting a gauge of the situation amid interest from Premier League rivals.

Mount is an established England international and has also won the Champions League—such pedigree means he will hit the premium end of the scale if he does land on the market.

Upwards of £60million does seem an achievable amount for Mount when you consider Leicester City are ready to concede defeat over James Maddison leaving the club - and they hope to pocket £50-55million.

What's the latest on Ryan Gravenberch?

Meanwhile, Gravenberch is keen to understand how he is viewed at Bayern Munich at a time when he has only started one Bundesliga game all season.

The 20-year-old midfielder is eager to prove himself at the very top of the game but if Bayern do not give enough encouragement about his game time it is expected he will request a move.

That is a moment that Liverpool must wait for, with Jurgen Klopp eager to find out more, and the hope is that they should have news in a month.