Highlights Liverpool continue to be linked with Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

The 23-year-old was part of England’s Euro 2024 squad this summer.

The Reds have reportedly been encouraged in their pursuit of the former Everton man.

Liverpool have reportedly been encouraged to ramp up their pursuit of Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon after initial talks broke down last month, according to the Sunday World.

It’s been a quiet summer for the Reds so far with no incomings to note. They have lost a handful of senior players on free transfers, including defender Joel Matip and midfielder Thiago Alcantara. Goalkeeper Adrian also departed at the end of his contract to join Spanish side Real Betis.

New head coach Arne Slot has been tasked with building on the progress made by Jurgen Klopp after the German departed at the end of last season. They will begin the 2024/25 Premier League campaign against newly-promoted Ipswich Town on August 17.

Liverpool ‘Encouraged’ to Step up Interest in Gordon

He is under contract at Newcastle until 2026

Liverpool have been ‘encouraged’ to step up their pursuit of Gordon, according to recent reports. The Sunday World claim that, while Newcastle are reluctant to sanction any deal for the 23-year-old, the Reds have been given encouragement that the player is eager to join them, and they are weighing up a fresh offer.

The Merseyside club were linked with Gordon - who "scares defenders" according to journalist Henry Winter - earlier in the summer ahead of the Premier League PSR deadline. The Daily Mail revealed last month that Newcastle were ready to sell Gordon to Liverpool, but talks broke down due to the gap in valuation and the Magpies’ desire to include Jarell Quansah in any potential deal.

Gordon, who was born in Liverpool, had a brief spell in the Reds’ academy before he joined Everton’s youth set-up as an 11-year-old. He went on to make 78 senior appearances for the Toffees following his debut in a Europa League game in 2017.

Anthony Gordon 2023/24 stats for Newcastle United across all competitions Stat: Appearances 48 Goals 12 Assists 11 Minutes played 3,869

The winger joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 for a fee that could rise to £45million. He signed a three-year deal and his current contract is expected to expire in the summer of 2026.

Liverpool ‘Reject Bid’ for Midfielder

Endo only joined the club last summer

Elsewhere, Liverpool have reportedly rejected a bid from Ligue 1 side Marseille for defensive midfielder Wataru Endo. The Athletic claim an offer worth £11.8million has been rebuffed by the Merseyside outfit.

Japan international Endo only joined the club 12 months ago from Bundesliga side Stuttgart. Now 31, the midfielder was a surprise addition to the squad after their pursuit of former Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo faltered.

Endo made 43 appearances for Liverpool across all competitions last season. He scored three goals and registered one assist in that time, helping the Reds to glory in the Carabao Cup back in February.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.