Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could find it difficult to get back into the England team after Gareth Southgate dropped the Anfield star from his Three Lions squad for the upcoming March internationals, journalist Dean Jones has hinted to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds academy product has struggled to find a consistent run of form for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season.

Liverpool news – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold will have been disappointed to discover he has not been selected for England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers this month, with Reece James, Kieran Trippier and Kyle Walker all called up ahead of the Liverpool man.

The full-back has already come in for criticism from pundit Jamie Carragher, who questioned the right-back’s defending in the Reds’ 1-0 Champions League last-16 second-leg defeat at Real Madrid last Wednesday.

"I do question or think about what are the messages he's getting on a daily basis, about his defending?” said Carragher (via Sky Sports)

“Do they want more from him? The lack of intensity when he goes to press and close down is not there. It's a million miles away, and it's been shown up this season.”

And Jones believes that Southgate’s decision not to select Alexander-Arnold was underlined after being “given the run around” by Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. last week.

What has Jones said about Alexander-Arnold’s England omission?

Reacting to the England squad announcement, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “You have to wonder if Alexander-Arnold will ever get back in the mix now.

“This season has been a tough one, but Southgate's decision would have been underlined when he was given the run around by Vinicius Jr. at the Bernabeu last Wednesday.”

How has Alexander-Arnold performed for Liverpool this season?

It has been a tough season for both Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold, with the side’s lack of defensive solidity at the root of their problems on occasion.

The £180,000 per-week earner has made 36 appearances for the Reds this term, hitting the back of the net three times whilst providing the same amount of assists and has helped the Anfield outfit keep 13 clean sheets.

An average WhoScored rating of 6.93 for his displays in the Premier League ranks him as the squad’s joint fifth-best-performing player this campaign, indicating that he has been far from the weak link in Klopp’s squad.

However, his defending in one-on-one situations has come into question at times and could be a factor in why Southgate seems to trust James, Trippier and Walker ahead of him on the international stage.

And with England currently having a plethora of right-back options, it’s difficult to find a way in which the 24-year-old forces his way back into Southgate’s immediate plans.