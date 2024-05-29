Highlights Liverpool have shown interest in Porto's Alan Varela, who has a release clause of £60.4 million.

With Arne Slot arriving at Liverpool this summer, some new signings can be expected as the Dutchman looks to build a team in his mould - and Porto's Alan Varela could become the first new addition.

A new era awaits at Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp's nine-year tenure coming to an end last week. Slot arrives with his own ideas and transfer targets, as he looks to refresh and bolster a squad that was close, but ultimately failed, to win the Premier League title in 2023/24.

According to Argentine journalist Leo Pardizo, the Reds are interested in signing Porto midfielder Alan Varela, and have inquired about a potential move. However, they face stiff competition from a number of European clubs, with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester City also linked to the Argentine.

Liverpool Have Enquired About Varela

He could become the Reds' first signing of the summer

With Liverpool's midfield often getting carved through too easily last season, Slot's first priority being an upgrade in this area of the pitch would be understandable. Despite Alexis Mac Allister thriving in the middle of the park, and Waturo Endo producing a serviceable season, the Merseyside outfit arguably need a more natural defensive midfielder at a higher level than Endo.

Hence, rumours linking Varela with a move to the North West of England make sense. The 22-year-old has impressed in Liga Portugal this season, winning admirers for his ball retention and progression skills, as well as his ability to screen the back four. Joining last summer from Boca Juniors in a deal worth up to €11 million, he made 26 appearances as Porto came third in the Portuguese top flight, whilst reaching the last 16 of the Champions League.

Paradizo reports that the Liverpool hierarchy have initiated first contacts around a deal, with Argentine X account Deportes 24 tweeting that the Reds have made an inquiry alongside Manchester City and Bayern Munich. According to 'This is Anfield', Varela has a release clause of £60.4 million in his current deal, making him a potentially affordable acquisition for all three sides.

While the stability at Manchester City may give them an edge over the transitioning Liverpool and Bayern in attracting the player, Slot will be able to offer the highly sought-after man the opportunity for more regular minutes than the other sides. With Endo the only true defensive midfielder on the Anfield team's books, there is less competition in this area for Varela to fight off in comparison to what he'd have to contend with elsewhere.

Varela Can Start New Liverpool Era

Slot may look to build his midfield around the talented Argentine

If Liverpool are to secure the services of Varela - described as being a "Rolls-Royce" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig - he'll be the first player to arrive at Anfield not signed by Klopp since the summer of 2015. He'd be the first piece of the Slot puzzle, as he begins to build his own team.

Signing Varela would add depth to a position that has lacked his kind of profile, but compliment the existing core of Mac Allister, Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch. Once a midfielder is secured, Slot may turn his attentions to adding depth to the full-back and centre-back positions, as well as perhaps an additional top quality forward.

The Carabao Cup winners have been linked with the likes of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, as Slot looks to imprint himself on this squad.

