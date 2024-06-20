Highlights Liverpool have enquired about signing Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgia international is linked with a summer exit from the Serie A giants.

Liverpool reportedly anticipate keeping Mohamed Salah for another season.

Liverpool have enquired about signing Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer as he faces a doubtful future in Italy, according to CaughtOffside.

The Georgia international has appeared on multiple European clubs’ radar this summer after news emerged that he is looking to leave Napoli following a lacklustre season with the Serie A giants.

After winning the Scudetto in 2023 under Luciano Spalletti, Napoli finished just 10th in the league last season as they changed three different managers during the campaign.

Having failed to qualify for the Champions League, some of their key players are now rumoured to be considering a summer departure, including Kvaratskhelia, who has been described as a 'superstar', and Victor Osimhen.

The two forwards have been Napoli’s brightest stars in recent seasons and have plenty of suitors in the Premier League.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool have ‘asked for information’ on Kvaratskhelia’s price and wage demands.

The outlet suggests Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the winger, who is rumoured to be deciding his future only after Euro 2024.

Kvaratskhelia Considered by Liverpool

Ahead of a new era for the Reds

As new Liverpool manager Arne Slot approaches his first season in charge, a new era with fresh faces is set to commence at Anfield.

Liverpool’s interest in Kvaratskhelia is not surprising – their star forward Mohamed Salah has only one year left on his current deal.

The Georgian forward could be brought in as a replacement for Salah, who faces a second consecutive summer of interest from the Saudi Pro League. Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has even suggested that Kvaratskhelia is 'like Salah' in the way he plays.

The Reds are be targeting multiple big-name signings this summer as they look poised to continue their rebuild that Jurgen Klopp started 12 months ago by signing four new central midfielders.

Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano reported that several Premier League clubs sent scouts to follow Kvaratskhelia at Napoli last season and it remains to be seen if Liverpool are willing to meet the Serie A giants’ demands for the talented winger.

According to recent reports from Italy, Napoli could demand up to £110m for Kvaratskhelia, who is valued in the same range as Osimhen by club president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Serie A 34 11 8 Champions League 8 0 1 Supercoppa Italiana 2 0 0 Italy Cup 1 0 0

Liverpool Expect Salah to Stay

Liverpool are expecting their star forward Mohamed Salah to stay for at least another season, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he suggested that Salah is likely to see out his final contract year with the Reds and then decide his future.

Liverpool are expected to offer Salah a new deal as he anticipates interest from Saudi Arabia again – the Reds rejected a £150m proposal for the Egyptian last summer.

The Guardian previously reported that the 32-year-old is among the top transfer targets for Saudi Pro League clubs this summer, alongside goalkeeper Alisson.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-06-24.