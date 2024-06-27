Highlights Liverpool have been linked with loan moves for Real Madrid wingers Rodrygo and Arda Guler.

The Reds are reportedly in contact with Real chiefs to secure loan deals for the duo.

Rodrygo is waiting to see how the summer pans out.

Liverpool could take advantage of Real Madrid's surplus of wingers in the summer transfer market as they aim to strengthen their own squad in the coming months - with Rodrygo and Arda Guler both being linked with moves to Anfield to help Arne Slot settle in on Merseyside and advanced in their quest to win titles.

The Reds had a strong season on all fronts until March, when they collapsed by being knocked out of every tournament possible to leave themselves with just a Carabao Cup win when it looked as though they could have won four competitions. As a result, there is a need to improve squad depth in the coming weeks, and that has seen them linked with loan moves for both Rodrygo and Guler, who could struggle to breach the Madrid starting XI next season.

Liverpool Have Enquired for Guler and Rodrygo

The Real duo could be available for the season

The report from HITC suggests that Liverpool have made contact with Real chiefs, in a bid to see whether Guler or Rodrigo would be available on a loan basis ahead of the new season.

Liverpool are looking to add to their front line after it became slightly inconsistent in spells last season due to injury woes, and they have shown an interest in the Real Madrid duo. Guler signed last summer, but with the arrivals of Endrick and Kylian Mbappe in the summer, there will be immense competition for places alongside stars that are already in the frame such as Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham, who sometimes plays up front.

Guler especially has excelled at EURO 2024 for Turkey, and if he does find game time hard to come by, Madrid could loan him out to avoid his development stalling - and HITC report that Liverpool have contacted Madrid over his availability, alongside Rodrygo. Liverpool have previously been linked with the Brazilian star, and the summer could see him become available thanks to the signings of Mbappe and Endrick.

Arda Guler's La Liga statistics - Real Madrid squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 10 =21st Goals 6 6th Shots Per Game 1.5 =5th Dribbles Per Game 1.1 7th Match rating 7.04 8th

It's thought that Mbappe will play as the lone striker with Vinicius practically undroppable on the left wing, whilst Endrick and Valverde could fight it out on the right-hand side of the park - and Madrid also have Brahim Diaz and Lucas Vazquez who can play on the flanks. Rodrygo is waiting to see how the summer pans out, with there being some concern in the camp - though he will want to fight for his place first and foremost.

If Guler and Rodrygo were to join the Reds in the summer, it would be a huge boost for Arne Slot, who also has the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota in his ranks - and whilst Salah isn't getting any younger, Liverpool could be getting the building blocks in place to replace him down the line.

Rodrygo, who has a release clause of around £847m (€1bn), has been described as a 'superstar' by analyst Ben Mattinson.

Guler Would Be an Inspiring Loan Signing

Liverpool could do with backup on the right flank

Guler has been one of the stars of EURO 2024, scoring an incredible goal for Turkey in their opener against Georgia earlier in the month - and with his country advancing to the round of 16 after finishing in second place in their group, he'll get the chance to prove himself on the big stage even further.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Guler signed for Real Madrid for just £18million last summer.

The youngster has been a revelation ever since joining Real from Fenerbahce last summer, battling through the mental barrier of multiple injuries to score six goals in just 10 league games for the La Liga outfit. But with other competition ahead of him, a move to Anfield could be the best tonic.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 27-06-24.