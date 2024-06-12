Highlights Liverpool make Benfica's 19-year-old Joao Neves their top priority for the summer transfer window.

Fabinho's departure has created a gap in the midfield, with Neves seen as a key reinforcement.

Neves' release clause value is £105m, with Liverpool preparing an offer soon to Benfica.

Liverpool have identified Benfica ace Joao Neves as their priority target ahead of the summer transfer window slamming open for business, according to Portuguese reports, though they understand a deal for the sought-after 19-year-old will be all but simple.

Since Fabinho’s Anfield departure to Al-Ittihad, the club have struggled to fill the void at the base of the engine room. Wataru Endo, a 30-year-old Japan international, was snared last summer but moving forwards, Liverpool are, no doubt, keen to add to their ranks.

With Arne Slot now at the helm of the Merseyside-based outfit, big changes are expected this summer to ensure the squad is in line with the Dutchman’s blueprint and way of thinking - and Neves, the latest name to emerge from Benfica’s conveyor belt of talent, is at the top of their list.

Neves Now ‘Priority Reinforcement’ for Slot and Co

Liverpool set to lodge offer soon

While The Athletic have recently reported that a new centre-back and winger are in their sights, so too is a defensive midfielder, with Neves now considered the ‘priority reinforcement’ for Slot and the club’s new-look entourage this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister, best known for his creative exploits, was forced to drop deep and be stationed at the Reds’ midfield fulcrum. The addition of Neves, however, would allow the 2022 World Cup winner to resume proceedings in his typical position further afield.

Neves, Mac Allister, Endo - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Neves Mac Allister Endo Minutes 2,318 2,612 1,723 Goals/Assists 3/1 5/5 1/0 Pass success rate (%) 89.9 87.8 88.4 Tackles per game 2 3 1.7 Interceptions per game 1.1 1.1 0.7 Overall rating 7.21 7.09 6.59

The glittering youngster boasts a release clause of £105m – less than the fee Liverpool were prepared to pay for Moises Caicedo 12 months ago – and, understandably, Benfica are desperate to keep him at the club for at least one more season.

According to CM Jornal, Liverpool are preparing to make an offer for the Benfica gem - hailed as 'the next Rodri' - with a tabled bid expected to come forward in the next few days.

Despite his tender age, the Tavira-born star emerged as a mainstay in his employer’s midfield in 2023/24, weighing in with five goal contributions (three goals and two assists) in 33 Liga Portugal outings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Neves, at 19 years of age, has played 75 times for Benfica’s senior team after graduating from their fabled academy. He’s also made seven caps for Portugal.

Liverpool Dealt Blow in Florian Wirtz Pursuit

'Wirtz will stay in Leverkusen next season'

The club are also looking to bolster their attacking ranks this summer, especially with a return to the Champions League on the cards. Ending his long and fruitful tenure on a high note, Jurgen Klopp left Slot with a young, talented squad - but that hasn’t prevented them from eyeing further reinforcements.

In terms of their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen and Germany star Florian Wirtz, however, they have been dealt a hammer blow. Linked with a move away from the BayArena, the 2023/24 Bundesliga Players’ Player of the Season is set to stay put beyond this summer.

That’s according to striker-turned-reporter Jan Aage Fjortoft, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to suggest that Wirtz will ‘unfortunately’ be remaining at Leverkusen next season. He said:

“Unfortunately for Liverpool-fans Wirtz will stay in Leverkusen next season. He has the potential to be on the main-play at this Euro.”

With a plethora of interest in the 21-year-old’s signature - including from Barcelona and, most notably, Manchester City - the German is set to earn his career-defining move in the future - but, for now, he’ll be remaining under the watchful eye of Xabi Alonso.