Liverpool have entered talks with Nurnberg over striker Stefanos Tzimas’ arrival in the summer, according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The Reds have reportedly discussed the Greek international’s potential move to Anfield over ‘a phone call a few days ago’ and have also spoken to Tzimas’ representatives.

According to Plettenberg, Nurnberg have reportedly set an asking price of €25m (£21m) plus add-ons for the 19-year-old forward, who is spending the 2024/25 season in the 2. Bundesliga on loan from PAOK.

Nurnberg are planning to activate the €18m (£15m) buy option to make Tzimas’ move permanent in the summer but intend to sell him immediately, with multiple Premier League and Bundesliga clubs interested.

Liverpool Eye Stefanos Tzimas Move

Among Premier League clubs interested

According to Plettenberg, Liverpool could face competition from multiple clubs in the race for Tzimas’ signature, with Chelsea, Brighton, Aston Villa and several Bundesliga sides staying informed on his situation:

Tzimas has impressed for Nurnberg this season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 14 appearances in the 2. Bundesliga.

The 'monster in the making' 19-year-old was linked with a Premier League move back in November, with reports suggesting West Ham were considering him as a signing for the future.

Liverpool have yet to make any signings in the January transfer window and are expected to have a quiet winter amid their ongoing Premier League title battle.

Arne Slot’s men are sitting comfortably in 1st place ahead of their visit to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, six points clear of Arsenal in second and with a game in hand.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds may explore a low-cost deal for a new defender in January, but this will likely depend on opportunities.

Liverpool still have to resolve the contract situations of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the latter now emerging as a concrete target for Real Madrid.

Stefanos Tzimas' Nurnberg Stats (2024/25 2. Bundesliga) Games 14 Goals 8 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 116 Minutes played 930

