Liverpool are one of several clubs in contact with Joshua Kimmich about a potential move next summer when the Bayern Munich midfielder becomes a free agent, according to CaughtOffside.

Kimmich's future is up in the air heading into the last four months of his contract at the Allianz Arena, and the 29-year-old hasn't agreed on an extension with the Bavarians. He's been with the German giants since July 2015, when he arrived from VfB Stuttgart for £8.5 million, and he's become a fan favourite with consistent performances in the heart of his side's midfield.

Liverpool will likely enter next summer's transfer window with cash to spend, having made just two signings since Arne Slot succeeded Jurgen Klopp in July 2024. The Reds might be under pressure to replace three of their high-profile superstars, who could leave when their contracts expire at the end of the season. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Real Madrid-linked Trent Alexander-Arnold could be on the way out of Anfield, but a new midfield signing could also be on the Merseysiders' wishlist to give Slot more strength in depth.

Liverpool In Race With Four European Giants To Sign Kimmich

The German Midfielder Has Plenty Of Options Should He Leave Bayern

Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain are all eyeing Kimmich and want to sign the German midfield maestro for free next summer. He has been a mainstay in Vincent Kompany's Bayern team this season, featuring in all 19 of their Bundesliga games, with one goal and six assists.

Kimmich refused to discuss his future when asked about speculation over leaving the Allianz Arena at the end of the season. He said he couldn't 'get up every three days and be given an update,' but as his contract expiration date draws closer, the possibility of a departure becomes increasingly likely.

Joshua Kimmich Stats (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances 19 Goals 1 Assists 6 Big Chances Created 13 Key Passes 2.5 Accurate Long Balls 5.9 (80%) Accurate Crosses 1.5 (28%) Interceptions Per Game 0.7 Tackles Per Game 1.6 Possession Won 0.7 Balls Recovered Per Game 6.3 Total Duels Won 3.2 (65%)

Liverpool may be eyeing Kimmich in preparation for a potential Wataru Endo sale amid the Japanese midfielder's lack of game time under Slot. The 31-year-old, who has two years left on his contract, is reportedly being eyed by Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Celtic and AC Milan.

Kimmich is a versatile midfielder who started his career as a right-back, and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann spoke highly of this adaptability:

"The great thing is he's world class at right-back and in midfield."

The Reds may also have their eye on the Alexander-Arnold situation, given speculation over a move to Madrid next summer as a free agent. The latest on the England international is that he hasn't made a decision amid contract extension talks, but if he does leave for the Santiago Bernabeu,

