Highlights Liverpool may have a new manager and backroom team this summer, with Arne Slot eyeing the top job at Anfield.

Feyenoord's Hulshoff, Reijnen and Peeters are in talks to join Slot at Liverpool, hinting at potential coaching changes.

Klopp's exit could see a complete reshuffle in coaching staff as negotiations with Feyenoord trio progress.

Liverpool are pushing to appoint Arne Slot as their manager to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer, and according to Dutch outlet 1908, there are three names who are involved in negotiations to follow the coach to Anfield - Sipke Hulshoff, Ruben Peeters, and Etienne Reijnen.

With Klopp announcing that he will be heading through the exit door at the end of the season, the Reds are now looking to appoint Feyenoord boss Slot, with the Dutch manager confirming that he wants the job. The 45-year-old will likely want to bring some of his team with him to Anfield, and negotiations are ongoing.

Trio of Feyenoord Staff Involved in Negotiations

Liverpool could have a whole new backroom team

Accordng to Dutch outlet 1908, Hulshoff and Peeters are involved in negotiations for Slot to be appointed as the new manager of Liverpool, while there has also been some movement on Reijnen. Klopp's backroom team are all set to depart alongside the German boss, and bringing in coaches that Slot is comfortable with could be a smart move.

Other reports have also confirmed that Hulshoff and Peeters are likely to follow Slot to Merseyside, but 1908 have added a new name in Reijnen. Liverpool supporters will be hoping to see a deal for a new manager completed as soon as possible, but negotiations are likely to take an extended period of time with multiple members of staff involved.

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes were brought to the club earlier in the campaign, and the key duo will be heavily involved in bringing in a new manager. It's not just the fans who will be hoping for a swift resolution, with Hughes and Edwards wanting to prepare for the summer transfer window once a new manager is appointed.

Although Slot is unlikely to have a major say on recruitment if he arrives in the summer, it wouldn't be a surprise to seer the 45-year-old recommending some of his Feyenoord squad as players who would suit his system. The Eredivisie outfit have host of talent throughout their squad who could benefit this Liverpool side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arne Slot has averaged 2.13 points per game since arriving at Feyenoord.

Arne Slot Could Target Former Players for Liverpool

Koopmeiners and Kokcu have thrived under slot

Journalist Bence Bocsak has recently claimed that Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners could be a player that Slot considers bringing with him to Anfield after previously working with the Dutch international. Slot made him captain at one point in his career, with Koopmeiners also thriving under his guidance.

Serbian Football Scout has named another player who might be on Slot's shortlist if he takes the Liverpool role. Orkun Kokcu is said to be 'really close' with the Dutch coach, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them reunite again.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt