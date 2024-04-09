Highlights Liverpool will only receive 12,000 tickets for the Europa League final if they advance.

The Reds face Atalanta in the quarter-final tie, with Klopp's side eager to secure another trophy in his farewell campaign.

The stadium in Dublin holds 48,000 people, meaning the Reds will receive just 25% of the tickets.

Liverpool will be hoping to reach the Europa League final in Dublin on May 22nd, and The Athletic journalist James Pearce has now shared the news that the Merseyside outfit will only receive 12,000 tickets if they advance to the final stage of the competition.

The Reds are currently preparing to face Atalanta in the first leg of their quarter-final Europa League tie at Anfield on Thursday, with the second leg played in Italy next week. Jurgen Klopp's side will be desperate to add another trophy to their cabinet, especially in their German manager's farewell campaign.

Liverpool to Receive 12,000 Tickets

The stadium holds 48,000 people

If the Reds do manage to see off Atalanta and eventually advance into the final, then it won't be easy for Liverpool supporters to attend the game. The Athletic journalist Pearce has reported that UEFA have now confirmed that Liverpool will receive just 12,000 tickets for the final if they reach that stage, despite the stadium holding 48,000 people.

Managing to secure a ticket for such a huge game was always going to be difficult for the Liverpool supporters, but the small allocation has just made that task all the more tricky. The fixture will be held at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, with Liverpool set to receive just 25% of the tickets if they manage to reach the final.

The Merseyside outfit will undoubtedly prefer to be competing in the Champions League rather than Europe's second-tier club competition, but it won't mean they'll be taking it any less seriously. In Klopp's final season with the Reds, they will be desperate to ensure he leaves the club with as many trophies as possible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have played Atalanta twice in their history, with both sides winning a game each.

Liverpool Face Tough Competition in Europa League

Xabi Alonso could stand in their way

It's certainly no guarantee that Liverpool manage to reach the final and go on to win it with the calibre of teams remaining in the competition. Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen will face West Ham United later this week, while Italian sides Roma and AC Milan also go head-to-head.

The Reds will of course play Atalanta, while Benfica and Marseille make up the remaining teams left at the quarter-final stage. The level of sides still competing is strong, with a large portion of them regularly featuring in the Champions League in the past. Klopp's side will undoubtedly fancy themselves considering their European pedigree, but they will have to be at their best to lift the trophy.

