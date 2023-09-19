Highlights Liverpool's 2022-23 season saw a drop-off in performance, missing out on the top four but securing a place in the Europa League.

Former Liverpool players Simon Mignolet, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Kolo Toure, Alberto Moreno, James Milner, Emre Can, Adam Lallana, Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino, and Daniel Sturridge have had varied careers since the 2016 Europa League Final.

These players have moved to different clubs and leagues, achieved success, faced injury setbacks, and some have even retired or become pundits, showing the diverse paths their careers have taken.

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool would have been consistently peerless if it wasn't for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City's insatiable appetite to be the world's very best club side. The bespectacled German has overseen somewhat of a renaissance at Anfield during his eight years in charge of Liverpool, having won every collective honour available to them. As the old proverb states, every dog has its day, and in the Merseysiders' case, they certainly have.

However, as the club enters its second regenerative cycle under its enigmatic, fiercely competitive boss, the 2022-23 campaign witnessed the Reds experience somewhat of a drop-off from the impeccably, almost flawlessly high standards we've become accustomed to over the last six years. The aforementioned lapse in form proved costly in England's most decorated club side's pursuit of another year playing in Europe's most prestigious cup competition, narrowly missing out on the top four, but securing a place in the 2023-24 edition of the Europa League.

While qualifying for what many consider the Champions League's little brother is not something to be scoffed at, for the Kopites among us who have habitually enjoyed watching their side establish themselves as one of the continent's pre-eminent forces, it has been a sobering experience. As the Reds look to get back to resuming normal service in the Champions League at the first time of asking, let's revisit the last Liverpool squad who represented the club at Europa League level during their 2016 final loss to the tournament's resident supremos, Sevilla.

GK: Simon Mignolet

The Belgian shot-stopper was brought in from Sunderland in 2013, having impressed during the preceding campaign, where he recorded the second-most saves in the entire division, and played every single minute of the 38-game campaign. Conceding three in the 2016 Europa League Final, it was an evening Liverpool's number one would want to forget in a hurry, with Sevilla's third debatably saveable.

Mignolet would spend another three years at Anfield following the defeat, although his status as the club's first and even second choice wouldn't last long with both Loris Karius and Alisson Becker preferred in the seasons thereafter. Now 35, the 6'4 goalkeeper is back in his native Belgium, turning out for Club Brugge, where he has been since 2019. Having won three consecutive Belgian Pro League titles, as well as the club's Player of the Year in 2022, Mignolet has carved out a noteworthy career for himself since departing the North West.

RB: Nathaniel Clyne

Nathaniel Clyne was one of many that travelled down the well-trodden road between Southampton and Liverpool during the mid-to-late 2010s. The right-back was enjoying some of his best years as a footballer and was at the peak of his powers, nailing down a starting berth at Anfield, as well as consistently being called up to Roy Hodgson and Gareth Southgate's England squad, even being picked for the EURO 2016 squad.

The marauding, defensively astute right-back would go on to spend another two seasons playing for the Reds, albeit by the 2017-2018 campaign, the immense form of Trent Alexander-Arnold was such that Clyne played just five times all season before sealing a loan move during the 2019 January window to AFC Bournemouth. Following recurring injury woes, Clyne's contract was not renewed by Liverpool and in the summer of 2020, moved back to the club where it all started for him, Crystal Palace in the 2018 summer transfer window. The player has been with the Eagles ever since, having amassed 62 appearances for the club over the course of three years.

CB: Dejan Lovren

The 6'4 Croatian once famously claimed he was the best defender in the world, much to the amusement of the wider footballing community. The centre-half was a well-liked figure in the Liverpool dressing room and among the club's fanbase. The 2015-16 campaign was just Lovren's second season adorning the Liverbird on his chest, the Croat ran out for the club on 39 occasions during the campaign which culminated in a defeat to Sevilla. Since then, Lovren's involvement in first-team proceedings gradually faded out, with the likes of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, and of course, the imperious, Virgil Van Dijk all being preferred by Klopp.

In 2020, the man who starred in his country's World Cup Final defeat to France in 2018, opted to explore pastures new, leaving for Russian giants, Zenit St. Petersburg, where he'd go on to captain his new side. After becoming a three-time Russian champion, the player seemed to partly succumb to nostalgic recollections, rejoining old club Lyon following a decade away from the club in the 2023 January transfer window. Aside from footballing endeavours, the former Saints man has even made a brief cameo in a Croatian film alongside compatriot, Mateo Kovacic.

CB: Kolo Toure

Thanks to that chant relentlessly sung at Reading and Leeds Festival, Kolo Toure is arguably, one of the most well-known names in this team to those not necessarily well-acquainted with footballing affairs. The friendly Ivorian seems to have been well-respected wherever he has played his football. While the ex-Arsenal defender wasn't a usual starter under Klopp, he made eight appearances in the Europa League that season and even charted the ninth most clearances in the competition.

The 3-1 loss would be Toure's last game for the Reds, moving on to Celtic for a season in the 2016 summer window, before calling time on his playing days in 2017 after winning the Scottish domestic double. Having reunited with Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead, Toure decided to continue down the footballing path as a part of Rodgers' coaching team at both Celtic and Leicester. In November 2022, Toure was offered the vacant managerial position at struggling Championship side, Wigan Athletic, although he would subsequently last just nine games before being given the boot two months later.

LB: Alberto Moreno

That evening in May 2016 would have stung for Spanish happy-chappy, Alberto Moreno. Losing to one's old club always leaves a bitter taste, with the left-back having left the Southern Spanish club two years previously. Like many in the side that was fielded on that fateful night, Moreno would fall out of favour at Anfield and would be shipped off in 2019 to Villareal. Now 31 years old, the fullback remains at the Estadi de la Ceramica to this day and has even gone on to beat Liverpool's bitter rivals, Manchester United in the 2021 Europa League Final.

CM: James Milner

James Milner's prolonged 20-year career is a testament to his devout professionalism and utter commitment to the sport, and it is remarkable he is still playing at the highest level at the age of 38. The versatile footballer featured in central midfield in Basel that evening in 2016 as captain and would go on to play another 287 times for the club, winning the Champions League, Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup, and Club World Cup in the space of five years.

It was announced that Milner would be leaving Liverpool following the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign, securing a move to Europa League-bound, Brighton, where he has thus far, appeared in every game for the Seagulls.

CM: Emre Can

The German international will be remembered at Liverpool for what could have been, as well as the worldie or two he had contained within his locker. Leaving the Reds in 2018 for Italian giants, Juventus, Emre Can would win back-to-back Scudettos with the Old Lady, albeit the second of those was somewhat of an empty win having spent half the season out on loan at Borussia Dortmund. Landing a permanent move to Signal Iduna Park during the 2020 summer window, Can has played for the Bundesliga outfit over 125 times, winning the German Cup in 2021.

RW: Adam Lallana

Adam Lallana's rise was tougher than most, having started his professional days in League One with Southampton. In a matter of five years, the midfielder had gone from playing sides like Walsall and Rochdale in England's third tier to starting in a European final. The man who signed for £25 million in 2014 would play for Klopp's side for another four years, and like pal James Milner, would play a hand in winning the Champions League and Premier League during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns respectively.

With playing opportunities drying up at Anfield, Lallana bid farewell and headed for the South Coast joining Brighton in 2020. Now 35, the playmaker has made over 77 appearances for the Amex-based club, appearing on 18 occasions last term during a record-breaking season with the club.

Jurgen Klopp has overseen

LW: Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho was excitingly entering his pomp, having tallied 19 G/A during the 2015-16 campaign, it was only set to get better for the Brazilian. The following season the intricate attacking midfielder would record a career-best 23 G/A for the Reds, catching the eye of Barcelona who would sign the player for an eye-watering £146 million in 2018.

Unfortunately, that was as good as it got for the player who simply couldn't replicate the same kind of form at either Barcelona or on loan at Bayern Munich during the 2019-20 season. A combination of torrid injury luck and underperformance, saw the player become one of the most expensive flops ever.

Coutinho would land himself a move to Aston Villa in 2022, reuniting with Steven Gerrard. Sadly, not even his ex-teammate could get a tune out of him, and when Unai Emery arrived, the player was soon deemed surplus to requirements. At the age of 31, Coutinho is now out on loan, plying his trade for Qatari side, Al-Duhail SC, having moved in the 2023 summer transfer window.

CAM: Roberto Firmino

Bobby Firmino is a player that will be spoken about for years to come in Liverpool-supporting circles. The Brazilian earned himself icon status on the Kop and was a pivotal member of the revered front three alongside Sadio Mane, and Mo Salah. A technically gifted servant, Firmino's deftness, and enabling vision often went under the radar during his eight years with the English giants.

Registering 190 G/A for Liverpool, and winning every piece of silverware on offer, Firmino said his emotional goodbyes to Liverpool at the end of the 2022-23 season following the expiration of his deal. Joining the Saudi Arabian revolution on a free transfer, the silky creative forward joined Al-Ahli, becoming one of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League. Firmino has taken to his new surroundings like a duck to water, netting three goals in his first four games as club captain.

ST: Daniel Sturridge

The ex-Manchester City and Chelsea man was the only player on the scoresheet for Liverpool during the final, expertly finishing with the outside of his foot to put his side one goal to the good. A seriously talented marksman, Sturridge's career has been continually hampered by injury, having missed over two-and-a-half years of his career with a plethora of issues. After a failed loan move to West Brom in 2018, Sturridge headed for Turkey on a permanent deal in 2019, before spending a year in Australia with Perth Glory.

Nowadays, the 34-year-old can often be seen frequenting Premier League touchlines with microphone in hand as a guest pundit on Sky Sports, and even giving viewers a taste of his singing talents with a rendition of Usher's Nice & Slow. At present, the player is without a club and is yet to formally announce his career plans, with retirement seemingly on the cards.