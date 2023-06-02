Liverpool attacking midfielder Fábio Carvalho is a player who RB Leipzig really want to sign this summer, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

However, the transfer expert says the Reds don't want to sell him on a permanent deal.

Liverpool transfer news — Fábio Carvalho

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp recently confirmed that Carvalho could leave Anfield on loan.

"There’s a possibility that he will go on loan. We’ll see," the German was quoted as saying by The Athletic. "This was not Fábio’s best year in his career, but it might have been his most important.

"No player has impressed me more than Fábio. It is true. This very talented boy came here with big dreams and big expectations. It was okay in the beginning but didn’t work out [later in the season]. His work ethic will give him a fantastic career."

Carvalho made just 13 league starts this season, scoring two goals, as per Transfermarkt. He's currently valued at around £17m by the same website.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Fábio Carvalho and Liverpool?

Romano says Liverpool are reluctant to sell Carvalho permanently amid interest from Leipzig.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Italian journalist said: "RB Leipzig are really pushing to sign him. RB Leipzig really appreciate the player, so they want Fábio Carvalho. They want to sign him on a permanent deal, but Liverpool are still trying to find a different kind of solution because they don't want to lose control of the player."

Should Liverpool sell Fábio Carvalho permanently?

No. The Portuguese youngster is a very talented player. Yes, he wasn't used too often in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, but Liverpool have so much attacking talent. Breaking into Klopp's starting XI was always going to be a difficult task.

In his last season at Fulham, he was an absolute revelation. In 36 league appearances, Carvalho scored 10 goals and provided eight assists. He also made 1.7 key passes per game, which was the second-highest average in his squad, as per WhoScored.

Carvalho was playing in the Championship, of course, a level below the Premier League, but they're still quite impressive numbers given his age.

The talent is certainly there, so in the future, perhaps the former Fulham man, who's currently earning £40,000 a week at Anfield, according to Spotrac, could develop into a footballer capable of getting into Liverpool's team. Therefore, a loan move may be the way to go this summer.