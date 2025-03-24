Thousands and thousands of Scousers, year-on-year, pencil the Merseyside derby in their diary as soon as the fixtures are announced by Premier League chiefs – and it has been recently revealed that Liverpool and Everton were denied the chance to reschedule their upcoming meeting.

The two have already locked horns this season – their final hurrah at Everton’s home of Goodison Park, one of the greatest stadiums in Premier League history – as James Tarkowski’s late equaliser elicited utter bedlam from those in the home section.

Arne Slot’s men will be wanting to regain the bragging rights of the football-crazed city with a resounding win on home soil and, after an exhausting international break, they will get the chance to do so as they play host to their neighbours on Wednesday 2 April.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: On 13 October 1894, Goodison Park hosted the first-ever meeting between Everton and Liverpool, which ended in a 3-0 victory for the home side.

Held, of course, at Liverpool’s stomping ground, the home side will look to extend their lead at the summit of the Premier League while David Moyes and his entourage will want to affirm their place as far away from the relegation zone as possible.

But, according to an in-depth report from Mail Online, both clubs joined forces to ask the Premier League to bring the Anfield-based encounter forward a day to the Tuesday – and it’s for a reason that would have benefitted both sides and their aspirations for 2024/25.