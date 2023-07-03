The Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton is the longest-running derby in the English top-flight having been played continuously since the 1962/63 campaign.

With less than a mile separating Goodison Park and Anfield, the rivalry between the two sets of supporters - unlike other same-city derbies - is predominantly a friendly and respectful one.

Despite sharing many of the same values off the pitch, the derby itself, however, remains one of the most fiercely-competitive matches in world football, with the fixture producing more red cards than any other in Premier League history.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we explore some of the key talking points in the long-running rivalry, including all the information you need to know about the history of the fixture, the head-to-head record between the two clubs and the most iconic derbies over the years.

Origins

Founded in 1878, Everton were one of the 12 founding members of the English football league and played their home matches at Anfield from 1884.

The ground was owned by club chairman John Houlding, however political differences and a rent dispute meant the Everton directors vacated Anfield in 1892 and moved across Stanley Park to a new home, Goodison Park.

In response to Everton’s move, Houlding created a new club to play at Anfield - Liverpool FC.

While there are no social, political or religious divides as there are in other derbies, a sectarian divide did exist within the city during the early years as Everton - with a host of successful Irish players - were viewed as the Catholic club and Liverpool as the Protestant club.

However, this was never seen as a basis for supporting one team over the other and the clubs themselves didn’t act on strengthening the sectarian divide, leaving it to gradually diminish over time.

Why is it known as the ‘friendly derby’?

This is mainly due to the large number of families in the area with both Liverpool and Everton supporters. Unlike many other local derbies in England and across the globe, violence between the two fanbases has been rare.

Following the Heysel Stadium disaster, the relationship became somewhat strained when the behaviour of Liverpool supporters caused both clubs to be banned from European competition.

However, fans of both Liverpool and Everton rallied together in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster, with Evertonians showing solidarity by joining in on the boycott of the Sun, while red and blue scarves were stretched across Stanley Park between Anfield and Goodison Park.

Head-To-Head

In recent times, Liverpool - spearheaded by Jurgen Klopp - have been the favourites for almost every derby, with Everton struggling towards the wrong end of the Premier League.

This follows a similar trend to the head-to-head record between the two sides as Liverpool hold the edge. As per 11v11, the Reds have been victorious in 124 Merseyside derbies compared to Everton’s 83 wins. The other 86 matches between the pair have ended in a draw.

Trophies

Liverpool lead the way when it comes to silverware, boasting an impressive haul of 70 trophies (via TransferMarkt). This tally includes 19 league titles and six European cups.

Everton, on the other hand, have won 25 trophies in their history, which is still considerably more than the majority of English clubs. The Toffees’ total of nine league titles places them fourth in the all-time standings - behind only Manchester United (20), Liverpool (19) and Arsenal (13).

Best matches

Liverpool and Everton have contested some blockbuster derbies over the years, with both sides suffering their fair share of euphoria and heartache. We've come up with four that we enjoyed the most.

Everton 3-3 Liverpool - 2013

In a modern-day classic, both sides went hell for leather in a thrilling 3-3 draw at Goodison. Romelu Lukaku had appeared to turn the match in Everton’s favour with two superbly-taken goals after early strikes from Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suárez.

However, Daniel Sturridge stepped off the bench to rescue a dramatic late point for the Reds as Brendan Rodgers’ side looked to continue their unlikely title charge.

Everton 2-0 Liverpool - 1994

A run of one win from 16 matches saw Everton prop up the Premier League standings in November 1994, with confidence at an all-time low.

Overcoming their Merseyside rivals seemed an almost impossible task, but with Joe Royle in the managerial hot-seat and Duncan Ferguson leading the line, the Toffees rallied in true Evertonian fashion to clinch a famous 2-0 triumph.

Liverpool 3-2 Everton - 1989

It was somewhat fitting, given the overwhelming togetherness of the city in the aftermath of Hillsborough, that Liverpool and Everton would meet in an all-Merseyside FA Cup final.

The match itself was a brilliant tribute to the fallen as two goals from Ian Rush in extra-time guided Liverpool to a memorable 3-2 victory on a truly unforgettable afternoon.

Everton 2-3 Liverpool - 2001

Last, but by no means least, is another chaotic Goodison thriller in 2001. If four goals, a missed penalty and a red card weren’t enough, Gary McAllister provided an iconic derby moment to snatch a late win for the Reds.

Lining up a 40-yard free-kick deep into stoppage time, the experienced Scot spotted a small opening at Paul Gerrard’s near post and curled a sublime strike into the corner of the net to spark jubilant scenes among the travelling Kop.