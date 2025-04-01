As many as nine first-team players are set to miss Wednesday's Merseyside derby as Liverpool look to strengthen their already tight grip on the Premier League title by beating arch-rivals Everton. The two teams met in a fiery encounter back in February – the last derby to ever be held at Goodison Park – as James Tarkowski smashed in a late equaliser to secure a valuable point for the Toffees.

Multiple players were sent off at the final whistle, as was Liverpool boss Arne Slot for a confrontation with Michael Oliver. However, the Dutchman and counterpart David Moyes will have to contend with some serious selection headaches, with many stars set to miss the affair at Anfield.

Liverpool Without Several Defensive Options

The Reds have been given a boost with Alisson's availability