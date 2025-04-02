Liverpool edged closer to the Premier League title with a 1-0 victory over Everton on Wednesday night. The Merseyside Derby took place at Anfield and a single goal from Diogo Jota in the second half was all it took for Arne Slot's men to come away with all three points. It stretches their lead at the top of the table to 12 points.

It was an entertaining affair with both sides pushing forward eagerly in search of the opening goal. David Moyes' men were lucky not to be reduced to 10-men just 11 minutes into the game when James Tarkowski lunged in with a crunching high tackle on Alexis Mac Allister. Former referee Mike Dean believed it should have