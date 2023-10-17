Highlights Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp faces a "logistical nightmare" ahead of their clash with Everton at Anfield on Saturday lunchtime.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has to deal with a “logistical nightmare” ahead of their Premier League clash with Everton at Anfield on Saturday, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with his verdict on the upcoming derby.

The Reds are back in action following the season’s second international break.

Despite having the luxury of a home clash following the return from the break, Klopp will feel that he’s under the cosh to put a fully fit side out against Everton on Saturday lunchtime. Liverpool are concerned about the fitness of left-back Andrew Robertson after returning from Scotland duty early following a shoulder injury. The 29-year-old suffered the setback during his country's Euro 2024 qualifying defeat in Spain and was forced off just before half-time.

Most of Liverpool’s internationals should return to Melwood unscathed ahead of this weekend’s Merseyside derby. However, the amount of travel some of the club’s key players may endure represents a challenge for Klopp. Goalkeeper Allison Becker has been in South America on Brazil duty for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay, hoping to secure the Selecao’s place in the North American tournament in 2026.

Midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has represented Argentina in recent international fixtures, clocking in several air miles. And forwards Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have participated in Colombia and Uruguay's recent World Cup qualifiers in South America.

Getting these players back up to speed and adapted to the different time zones ahead of Saturday’s early clash with Everton could prove challenging for the Reds. But Klopp cannot look for excuses preparing to take on Liverpool’s rivals from across Stanley Park, who have struggled to hit the ground running at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign.

Liverpool - Summer Signings Fee Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton & Hove Albion £35m Dominik Szoboslai - RB Leipzig £60m Wataru Endo - VfB Stuttgart £16.2m Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich £34.2m All fees via Sky Sports

Jones has described the pre-match circumstances as a “logistical nightmare” but thinks Klopp should be confident that his side can secure victory against Everton. The journalist suggests that if the Reds can manage their emotions, they will be successful in their quest for three points. He told GIVEMESPORT:

“It’s a bit of a logistical nightmare as much as injury problems for Klopp to consider. But he should have every confidence that this Liverpool team and squad is strong enough to see off an Everton team that have been low on confidence and belief. They have more of that when Dominic Calvert-Lewin is around, and they have managed to pull off a couple of results so far this season, but they felt like sporadic moments rather than anything that defined. So, it's all about managing emotions for Liverpool in that game because if they can handle the atmosphere and the anxieties of a derby in the early stages of it and don't get caught up in any battle, then Liverpool are the better team here and should come through with no problems.”

Liverpool transfer news

As the winter market draws ever closer, Liverpool must start drawing up transfer plans to maintain their relatively positive start to the campaign. Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin recently told GIVEMESPORT that Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador centre-back Piero Hincapie will be towards the top of the Reds’ transfer shortlist. Liverpool could bolster their backline, with Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip advancing into their 30s, whilst Ibrahima Konate is still developing into a top-level centre-back.

According to The Mirror, the Merseyside giants are targeting Bayern Munich and Germany winger Leroy Sane to replace Mohamed Salah at Anfield. The latter was the subject of a £150m transfer bid from Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad during the latter stages of the summer market. A move never transpired, but it’s unlikely Saudi interest in the Egyptian international has ended, and the Reds must prepare for his eventual exit.

Meanwhile, Brazilian journalist Thiago Ferreira has revealed on his YouTube channel that Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in a move for Fluminense starlet Andre. The 22-year-old operates as a midfielder and could add to the several additions the 2019/20 Premier League champions have made in the middle of the park this season.

What next for Liverpool?

Following Liverpool’s derby clash with Everton, the Reds welcome Toulouse to Anfield in their third Europa League group stage clash, aiming to maintain their 100% record. Nottingham Forest are the visitors on 29th October before a trip to AFC Bournemouth awaits on 1st November in the Carabao Cup’s round of 16.

A second meeting with Toulouse comes either side of Premier League clashes with Luton Town and Brentford before the November international break.

