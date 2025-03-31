Liverpool are looking to take another major step towards their first Premier League title in five years when they host local rivals Everton at Anfield on Wednesday night (UK time).

At the time of writing, the Reds are 16 points clear of nearest rivals Arsenal, although the gap may have narrowed when Arsenal host Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night (UK time).

It appears only a matter of time before the title triumph is sealed, however, given the lead that Liverpool have built up over the chasing pack. Such is the likelihood of a Liverpool title triumph that they are now as short as 1.02 (1/50) with some bookmakers in the Premier League outright market. That is the market’s way of saying that Liverpool stand a 98 percent chance of finishing first.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Liverpool 1.38 3/8 -263 The Draw 5.25 17/4 +425 Everton 9.5 17/2 +850

It is little surprise to find that Liverpool are odds-on to win against their local rivals this week. As our table above shows, the hosts are 1.38 (3/8) to claim the three points, while Everton are 9.5 (17/2), and the Draw is 5.25 (17/4).

The visitors cannot be written off, however. Since the appointment of David Moyes – back for a second spell in charge of the club – in January, their improvement has been obvious.

In 10 Premier League games under Moyes, the Toffees have earned 17 points (1.7 points per game). Had Everton had that points-per-game average over the entire season, they would now be sitting fourth or fifth in the Premier League table, rather than their current 15th.

Since Moyes took charge, Everton have been extremely difficult to beat, as their W4-D5-L1 record shows. They head into this game on a run of four straight draws – vs Manchester United (2-2, home), Brentford (1-1, away), Wolves (1-1, away) and against Moyes’ former club West Ham (1-1, home).

They also drew when they hosted Liverpool in the reverse fixture at Goodison Park on February 12, in Moyes’ fifth game in charge. In a highly-charged atmosphere — it was the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, before Everton move into their new stadium for next season — Beto put the home side 1-0 ahead, only for Alexis MacAllister and Mohamed Salah to score to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead. Everton defender James Tarkowski then equalised deep into injury-time, to spark scenes of wild celebration at Goodison Park.

Best bet

Liverpool being favourites to win makes complete sense. They are the Premier League’s strongest side by some distance, and will be keen to maintain or extend their lead at the top. They will also be fired-up to beat their local rivals, and in doing so make amends, to some degree, for the late goal they conceded that led to dropped points in the first Premier League Merseyside derby this season.

There is no appeal to backing Liverpool at such short odds, however. Everton are unlikely to win, and will need to raise their game to avoid defeat, as Liverpool will be tougher opponents than sides Everton have drawn against recently. But the price on Liverpool is unattractive.

If, like us, you feel Liverpool will win, there are better ways of supporting them.

Make Liverpool the Handicap Pick

For those who, like us, believe Liverpool will win, but find the odds on the hosts too short in the Match Odds market, the Asian Handicap may be the way to play.

With an Asian Handicap selection, you award the team of your choosing a handicap – which can be positive or negative – before the game. You then add the scoreline at the end of the game to the handicap you chose before the game to see if you have a winning selection.

Best bet

Liverpool -1.0 Asian Handicap can be backed at 1.57 (11/20). With this pick, your stakes will be refunded if Liverpool win by a single goal (as the handicap will have been equalled). You will have a winning selection if Liverpool win by two or more goals (as they will have overcome the handicap). Your selection will lose if Liverpool lose or draw.

The disadvantage of this selection over purely backing Liverpool in the Match Odds market above if that your stakes will be refunded, rather than winning, in the event of Liverpool winning the game by a single goal. The advantage is that you win at considerably bigger odds if Liverpool win the game by two or more goals.

We expect Liverpool to win, so we see little downside to this selection. In the event of a home victory, your stakes will either be refunded, or you will win, at reasonable odds.

Top selection – Liverpool -1.0 Asian Handicap (1.57)

Both Teams to Score a Smart Selection