Liverpool and Everton will once again lock horns in the Premier League for a Merseyside derby at Anfield on Wednesday night, as both sides look to improve their form following the international break.

Arne Slot's side crashed out of the Champions League and then lost the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle in their last outing, while David Moyes' Toffees have drawn each of their last four games and five of their last six in the Premier League.

Both sides have got injury concerns to deal with ahead of the game though, with nine players ruled out across the teams, and that means the managers have decisions to make with their teams - so this is how GIVEMESPORT expect them to line up.

Liverpool Team News

Alexander-Arnold ruled out

The Reds have had some weeks to rest and recharge following their Wembley disappointment, but they will still be without star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold who continues to recover from an ankle injury - and could also be set to join Real Madrid.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alisson both withdrew from international duty but have trained with the team and should be available. Conor Bradley has also returned to training after being sidelined since February with a hamstring problem, but a decision must be made on if he can start of is only fit enough for the bench. Joe Gomez is still out after hamstring surgery.