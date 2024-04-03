Highlights Liverpool have won trebles in 1984, 2001, and 2020, showcasing their historic success in major competitions.

However, each treble win involved winning different prestigious tournaments.

Jurgen Klopp aims to add to Liverpool's treble history by winning the Europa League, Premier League, and Carabao Cup in 2024.

Liverpool are one of the biggest - and best - clubs in the world. From 'all round the fields of Anfield Road' to every stretch of the world, the Reds hold a fanbase that unites in the face of adversity, whilst getting to enjoy constant moments in the spotlight. Their history, pedigree and heritage make anyone think that Liverpool are one of the most successful teams in the world — and that would be exactly the case.

Very few teams ever get the chance to compete in the greatest competitions in the world. Just think how large the English pyramid is and how all of those players will dream of playing at Anfield once, let alone week in and week out. The players that have stepped onto the hallowed turf at Anfield have forged themselves into history, with a few groups of players doing far more than that.

As Jurgen Klopp prepares to leave Liverpool at the end of the 2023/2024 season, he has one major mission left on his hands — winning the treble. They remain in the Europa League, facing Atalanta and potentially Benfica before a final in Dublin; they sit top of the Premier League as of the 1st April 2024, whilst Klopp's side have already won the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final through a powerful Virgil van Dijk header. Two trophies remain to complete greatness.

Related Richard Hughes Will Lose Liverpool Trio 'Expected to Leave' Liverpool trio Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, and Adrian are all expected to leave at the end of their contracts in the summer.

1983/1984

First Division, League Cup, European Cup

To begin, Liverpool first won a treble in 1984. Joe Fagan, who only managed the Reds from 1983 to 1985, guided them to glory in three competitions. The managerial switch came after legendary manager Bob Paisley, coach of the last nine seasons who helped them win a major trophy in every campaign bar one, retired from football. His success helped the Reds win six league titles and three European Cups, so the pressure was on Fagan to try and replicate the glory of the Paisley era.

However, any concern that he wouldn't be up to the task proved to be false, as Liverpool became the first team in England to win three major trophies in the same season as they won the league title, European Cup and League Cup. In the First Division, despite a dull 1-1 draw to Wolves on the opening day of the season, the Reds eventually clicked into gear. At the end of the season, they beat Coventry 5-0 at Anfield, opening up a five-point gap to second place. Ian Rush scored four of the goals against the Midlands-based side, whilst they then drew their penultimate match of the season against Notts County to secure the title.

Meanwhile, in the European Cup, they beat Roma on penalties to win the competition for the fourth time. It came after Liverpool won every match, bar one, up until the final. Legendary striker Rush scored five goals in the competition, including two in the second-leg semi-final against Dinamo Bucharest. In the final against Roma, Phil Neal's opening goal was cancelled out by Roberto Pruzzo's strike for the Italians, yet it went to penalties — and Alan Kennedy had the honour of scoring the decisive spot-kick.

Finally, in the League Cup, they beat bitter rivals Everton in the final 1-0. Graeme Souness scored the winning goal in the replay after the initial match finished 0-0. The League Cup was their first trophy, because it took place at the end of March, but the European Cup and First Division took more room in the cabinet. Rush finished as their top scorer with 47 goals in all competitions.

1983/1984 First Division table Position Team Points 1. Liverpool 80 2. Southampton 77 3. Nottingham Forest 74 4. Manchester United 74

2000/2001

FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Cup

Fast forward more than 15 years, and Liverpool won another treble, yet this one was made up of different trophies. They won the League Cup, just like they did in 1984, but this time the FA Cup and UEFA Cup - now named the Europa League - went alongside it. Gerard Houllier, former France and Paris Saint-Germain coach, managed them to glory — and he is still seen as one of Liverpool's greatest managers in recent history. Although they didn't win the Premier League, they still had a respectable season, finishing third on 69 points, 11 behind champions Manchester United.

They won the League Cup, named the Worthington Cup at the time, on the 25th February 2001. Taking place at the Millennium Stadium due to Wembley being rebuilt, the Reds got the better of Birmingham City on penalties. Robbie Fowler initially gave them the lead, but Darren Purse equalised for their opponents in the dying seconds. Only a shootout could separate them, with Jamie Carragher scoring the winning penalty as Andrew Johnson missed.

The second piece of the jigsaw came on the 12th May, as Liverpool came from 1-0 down to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the FA Cup final. Freddie Ljungberg gave the Gunners the lead in the first half, but two goals from Michael Owen in the 83rd and 88th minute secured a dramatic victory for Houllier's side. On their way to the final, they had to beat Rotherham, Leeds, Man City, Tranmere and Wycombe.

Finally, they completed the puzzle by winning the UEFA Cup four days after their FA Cup triumph against Alaves. The Reds dramatically beat the Spanish side 5-4, making it one of the greatest matches in the history of the sport. The game swung back and forth, but eventually, an own goal from Delfí Geli gave Liverpool victory over nine-man Alaves in the 116th minute.

Liverpool's top goalscorers in the 2000/2001 season Name Goals scored Michael Owen 24 Emile Heskey 22 Robbie Fowler 17 Steven Gerrard 10

3:13 Related 20 Greatest Players In Liverpool History (Ranked) The 20 greatest players in Liverpool history have been named, including Steven Gerrard, Kenny Dalglish, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

2019/2020

Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup

Close

Liverpool's most recent treble triumph came in the 2019/2020 season, as they won the Premier League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup. Some will argue whether it is truly a treble, with the Super Cup and Club World Cup often seen as secondary tournaments, but we've included them. Due to winning the Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur in 2019, Liverpool faced Chelsea in the Super Cup the following summer.

It presented their first opportunity for silverware, which they took in dramatic circumstances. In Istanbul, they beat Frank Lampard's side on penalties. Sadio Mane scored twice after 120 minutes, but Olivier Giroud and Cesar Azpilicueta cancelled out his goals. However, as the pressure built, the Reds showed their composure. Tammy Abraham missed the crucial penalty for the Blues, which gave Mohamed Salah the opportunity to seal victory — and he did in expected fashion.

Just a couple of months later, midway through the traditional domestic Premier League season, Liverpool jetted off to the capital city of Qatar, Doha, to compete in the Club World Cup. They had never won the trophy as their preparations began, so it had plenty of significance — and, under the blazing Middle Eastern sun, Liverpool connected to the footballing gods by winning it in dramatic fashion. In the semi-finals, Roberto Firmino scored a 91st-minute winner to beat Monterrey 2-1. Meanwhile, in the final, Firmino again proved to be the saviour with the only goal of the match in extra time. The Brazilian epitomised the definition of a 'clutch player', helping the Reds win the tournament and their second trophy of the season.

Related Jurgen Klopp's greatest moments as Liverpool manager GIVEMESPORT takes a look at Jurgen Klopp's greatest moments as Liverpool manager after winning the Carabao Cup in his final season.

However, the best was yet to come, as Klopp's side won the Premier League for the first time at the end of the season. It was delayed significantly due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, but they finally sealed the title after Manchester City slipped up away to Chelsea. They finished on 99 points, 18 ahead of Pep Guardiola's side on 81. They blew the opportunity to become just the second side ever to finish on 100 points after a disappointing defeat to Arsenal at the end of the season, but that took nothing away from their glory. Salah finished as their top goalscorer in all competitions with 23 goals, whilst the only downside was that no one could see them lift the world-famous Premier League trophy in person.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: At one point in the season, Liverpool had the biggest points lead (25) in the competition's history.