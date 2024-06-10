Highlights Liverpool expect Mo Salah to stay this summer amid interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Egyptian was targeted last summer as Liverpool rejected an offer on deadline day.

Liverpool monitor Johan Bakayoko as a potential replacement for Salah.

Liverpool expect Mohamed Salah to stay this summer despite interest from Saudi Arabia, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds anticipate their star forward staying for another year as they look to persuade him to sign a contract extension in the foreseeable future.

Salah, who has just a year left on his current contract, is among the three stars who are on expiring deals at Anfield this summer.

Last month, GMS revealed that Liverpool have prioritised renewing Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deals this summer before their contracts end in 2025.

Salah was on the Saudi Pro League’s radar last summer – Liverpool rejected a £150m proposal from Al Ittihad on the transfer deadline day.

The Egyptian forward has been instrumental in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the club as he was Liverpool’s top scorer in the previous Premier League campaign that saw the Reds come back to the top four.

With new manager Arne Slot taking over, Salah’s decision will be key to the Dutchman’s transfer plans this summer as he looks to bring reinforcements before his debut season.

Liverpool ‘Feel’ Salah’s Going to Stay

Ahead of his final contract year

Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that Liverpool expect Salah to stay this summer and see out his final contract year:

“The feeling is still that Mo Salah is going to stay in 2024-25 and then we wait and see whether he leaves on a free transfer, and if he goes to Saudi Arabia, gets a big signing-on fee, or alternatively, whether Liverpool can persuade him to extend by a year. “And then that's good news because naturally, it means they protect his value. So then if Saudi comes calling, Liverpool can still get a big fee and they can reinvest that in the following summer of 2025.”

Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017, is the last remaining piece of Liverpool’s title-winning front-three of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

About to turn 32 this June, the Egyptian forward is reportedly among the top transfer targets for Saudi Arabian clubs this summer, alongside teammate Alisson.

Mohamed Salah Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 32 18 10 Europa League 9 5 4 FA Cup 1 1 0 EFL Cup 2 1 0

Liverpool Eye Johan Bakayoko Deal

He could replace Salah

Liverpool are monitoring PSV winger Johan Bakayoko this summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Amid doubts over Salah’s future, the Reds are keen to bring in another wide attacker this summer and new boss Arne Slot could welcome a familiar name from the Eredivisie in Bakayoko.

According to Romano, many clubs are looking at the talented Dutchman and Liverpool are yet to start concrete negotiations over his transfer. The 21-year-old had an impressive breakout year at PSV, scoring 14 and assisting 14 goals, as the Dutch side lifted the league title for the first time in six years.

