Liverpool will be likely to spend big money this summer in order to ease the takeover of Arne Slot as manager at the club - and Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Dutchman will be expected to bring in a forward player this summer to bolster his attacking ranks.

Liverpool's attack, whilst decent this season, has sometimes lacked that clinical edge we have seen in past campaigns. Darwin Nunez only has 11 Premier League strikes, Jota has only 10 despite his injury, whilst Cody Gakpo and Luiz Diaz are in single figures for goals in the top-flight; which when compared with other clubs isn't quite enough to put them in the driving seat for a title. A new metronome could be needed - and Romano believes that a new attacker could be in the offing for Arne Slot once his move to Merseyside is confirmed at the end of the season.

Liverpool: Transfer News Latest

The Reds haven't been linked with many players given Arne Slot hasn't arrived

Rodrygo, the Brazilian forward at Real Madrid, has been linked with a switch to Anfield in the past, though his valuation in terms of fee and vitality to the Champions League finalists could prove too strong to tempt them to sell Rodrygo to Anfield.

There has been little to suggest any other incomings, but Slot could have a plan up his sleeve that would go against the grain and deliver the Premier League title back to Anfield after a five-year absence.

Romano: "I Expect Liverpool to Sign an Attacker"

Fabrizio Romano thinks Liverpool will have a big summer

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano confirmed that Liverpool would be in the market for an attacking player this summer - thought it could be any player who can play wide or as an out-and-out striker. He said:

“For a forward, yes. I think in the offensive positions in general, it might be a winger [signed] or it might be a number nine. “Let’s see what they will decide together, with Arne Slot the new manager. They need to have these kinds of meetings to decide what kind of player they want to bring in. But yes, I expect Liverpool to bring in a new offensive player in the summer transfer window.”

Liverpool May Need to Replace Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian is not getting any younger despite his consistent scoring

Liverpool’s front three of old in Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were ultra consistent - especially because they rarely missed a game. But with injuries to Diogo Jota and Salah this season, it’s been quite a mismatched front three under Klopp this season which has contributed to Liverpool’s ineffectiveness in front of goal at times.

Slot may wish to bring in a talent who is almost always ready to play. Availability can be the best ability at times, and as such a player with a clean history record may be sought after. In terms of the profile of player, Nunez and Jota will likely be used as the centre-forwards, Diaz and Gakpo will be able to battle it out for a place on the left - though Salah could use some much-needed competition in a player that will eventually come in to replace him once he departs Anfield in the future, especially if Harvey Elliott is to be used as a midfielder.

