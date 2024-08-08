Highlights Liverpool are in the market for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims this could be just the beginning for the Reds.

Zubimendi has a release clause worth £51.7m.

Liverpool are expected to be a busy final month of the transfer window for Liverpool, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Merseyside club are the only Premier League side yet to make any new additions, although that could soon change as rumours surrounding Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi heat up. It’a also been quiet in terms of outgoings with just a handful of youngsters sent out on loan so far.

Liverpool finished third in the league last term, behind both Manchester City and Arsenal. New head coach Arne Slot will hope to close the gap on their rivals in 2024/25, and they will begin the new campaign against newly-promoted Ipswich Town on August 17.

Liverpool ‘Exploring’ Lots of Opportunities

New arrivals are likely

As reports surrounding Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi intensify, journalist Romano insists this could be only the beginning of Liverpool’s summer business. While outgoings are also expected, with the likes of Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalgo among those tipped to leave, the Reds could also strengthen beyond just the midfield.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano outlined the progress of Liverpool’s move for Zubimendi, insisting there is confidence a deal can be done. But, he also noted there is more to come in terms of recruitment.

Romano said:

“Trust me, it may not be over for Liverpool because they are also looking at other opportunities in the market. They will be busy in August. Now, the focus is with Zubimendi, but there could be more for Liverpool.”

Liverpool ‘Pursuing’ Zubimendi

He is under contract until 2027

Liverpool are pursuing a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi, according to reports. The Athletic claimed on Wednesday that the La Liga club are aware of the Reds’ interest, but are yet to receive a bid for the 25-year-old.

The article goes on to state that it will likely come down to the player’s preference whether he stays or leaves, but Zubimendi is yet to communicate his decision to Sociedad. The midfielder has a £51.7million release clause that will need to be paid in full by any potential suitors.

2023/24 stats for Martin Zubimendi across all competitions Appearances 45 Goals 4 Assists 1 Minutes played 3,735

Zubimendi is a product of Sociedad’s academy, having joined the club in 2011 aged just 12, and he later made his senior debut in 2016. He has now made over 180 appearances for the club across all competitions, and he’s scored eight goals in that time, while registering seven assists. At international level, he represented Spain at youth level before making his senior debut back in 2021. He was part of Spain's squad for the Euros this summer, and he played the second half of the final against England after replacing Rodri at half-time.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.