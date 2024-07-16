Highlights Liverpool are interested in RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan.

The 24-year-old faces interest from several clubs around Europe, including Atletico.

Simakan was targeted by Bayern Munich last year, but Leipzig were reluctant to sell.

Liverpool have expressed their interest in signing RB Leipzig defender Mohamed Simakan, journalist Philipp Hinze has revealed.

Simakan reportedly faces interest from several clubs around Europe, including Atletico Madrid, after another promising season in Germany.

According to Hinze, neither club has yet presented an offer for the Frenchman or started concrete negotiations, but they have shown interest in recent days.

Liverpool have had a quiet start to their transfer window under new boss Arne Slot – the Reds are yet to announce their first signing of the summer.

A host of potential new signings have already been linked with a switch to Anfield, but rumours have failed to materialise as pre-season is already underway.

However, defensive reinforcements are still expected on Merseyside this summer as Slot reportedly prioritises strengthening his backline ahead of his debut Premier League campaign.

Uncertainty around Virgil van Dijk’s future could also lead Liverpool to bring in his long-term replacement. In recent weeks, the Reds have been linked with talented Lille centre-back Leny Yoro, who faces interest from several clubs around Europe, including Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Simakan Focused on Leipzig

Planning for the new season

Hinze, writing on X, has suggested that Simakan could welcome an RB Leipzig exit this summer, but ‘he is not unhappy’ in Germany, while he could cost in the region of £38m:

The 24-year-old, who has been described as a 'French colossus', could become the latest Red Bull network signing for Liverpool – previously, the Reds have purchased Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai from the Bundesliga club.

Available for around £34-38m this summer, Simakan has impressed in his three years at Leipzig, making 84 league appearances and contributing to nine goals.

The versatile defender can play at centre-back or right-back and was utilised in both positions last season under manager Marco Rose.

Mohamed Simakan Bundesliga Stats (2023-24) Appearances 32 Goals/assists 2/3 Pass completion % 85.6 Tackles per 90 2.02 Aerials won per 90 2.53

Last year, the 24-year-old was linked with a summer switch to Bayern Munich, but Leipzig were reluctant to sell after losing Josko Gvardiol to Man City in the same window.

Liverpool Consider Forward Signing

After missing out on Anthony Gordon

Liverpool could still bring in a new forward this summer after missing out on Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon, Fabrizio Romano has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds were considering signing Gordon internally, but eventually decided against pursuing the promising winger after hearing Newcastle’s demands.

Romano suggests Liverpool’s reinforcements up front could well depend on the available opportunities on the market as they showed they ‘could be reactive’ to transfer developments this summer.

Arne Slot’s side’s push for a new forward could intensify if star winger Mohamed Salah decides to leave Anfield in the next 12 months – the Egyptian striker has entered the final year of his contract and has been linked with a switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-07-24.