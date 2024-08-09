Highlights Liverpool are eyeing Adrien Rabiot as an alternative to Martin Zubimendi, with the latter's release clause potentially too hefty for the Reds.

Rabiot is available as a free agent after rejecting Juventus' contract offer.

The Merseysiders may need to step up their pursuit of a midfielder, with Fabio Carvalho potentially on his way out.

Liverpool have identified Adrien Rabiot as a potential alternative to Martin Zubimendi and have 'registered an interest' in the midfielder, according to Football Insider.

The Reds are in talks with Sociedad over the potential acquisition of Zubimendi, with the Spaniard keen on making the switch to Anfield. However, the La Liga outfit have notified the Merseyside club that they'll need to activate the player's £51.7 million release clause to land his signature.

As a result, Liverpool are deliberating whether to go through with a deal for Zubimendi, and have shortlisted Rabiot as an alternative, in case they opt not to pursue the Euro 2024 winner. Arne Slot is keen on securing his first signing as Reds boss, and is looking for a midfielder to usurp Wataru Endo in his first choice eleven, with free agent Rabiot a potentially convenient deal that can be wrapped up quickly.

Liverpool Eyeing Rabiot

The former Juventus man is available for nothing

After five seasons at Juventus, where he made 212 appearances, Rabiot rejected a fresh contract offer from the Old Lady this summer and is now available on a free transfer. Manchester United have reportedly been 'in talks' with the Frenchman, who is said to be demanding a three-year contract worth around £245,000-a-week.

However, Football Insider suggest that the mercurial 29-year-old could instead find himself on his way to United's north-west rivals, with Liverpool targeting the player if their move for Zubimendi collapses. Slot sees the defensive midfield position as an area of his team that he can upgrade, and believes Rabiot can fulfil this role, with the box-to-box man once described by Max Allegri as an 'extraordinary footballer'.

With Zubimendi's release clause perhaps proving too steep for the Reds, the France international may represent an easier deal for the Liverpool hierarchy to get done, with Slot eager to acquire a midfielder prior to the new season commencing. However, the purported hefty wage that Rabiot is asking for could deter the Reds, given his age and his likely decline in performance levels in the coming years.

Talks are said to be progressing between Sociedad and Liverpool over a deal for Zubimendi, thus indicating that that the France international is merely an emergency back-up option. Additionally, Rabiot's profile doesn't naturally align to the role of replacing Endo, given he's been used as an eight rather than a lone six throughout his career.

Football Insider's report does suggest that Liverpool's acquisition of Endo indicates they are willing to look at more experienced options, possibly enhancing Rabiot's chances of ending up at Anfield.

Rabiot's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 31 Goals 5 Assists 3 Pass Accuracy 82.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.07 Key Passes Per 90 0.88 Passes into Final Third Per 90 3.49 Progressive Carries Per 90 2.44 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.81

Liverpool Could Lose Carvalho

Southampton are being linked with the youngster

The need to add either Zubimendi or Rabiot could be exacerbated by the potential departure of Fabio Carvalho, who has been linked with a host of English clubs. Southampton are said to want to sign the attacking midfielder, and have submitted a bid worth £15 million for him, which was rejected.

The Portugal under-21 international spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, where he scored nine goals in 20 Championship appearances. Despite this impressive stint in Yorkshire, Liverpool are said to be keen to let go of the youngster, although they are understood to be looking for a fee closer to the £25 million mark.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 08/08/2024