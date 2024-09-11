Liverpool are among four Premier League clubs eyeing a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, according to the German outlet SportBild.

Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, and Manchester United are also in the mix to sign the Germany international, who has less than a year left on his current contract with the Bundesliga side.

Tah, who was recorded as the second-quickest defender last season, was close to joining Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt, but the deal did not materialise. The 28-year-old centre-back, described as 'one of the best' in the Bundesliga, is now set to see out his contract at Leverkusen and depart for a new challenge after the season.

According to SportBild, Tah’s ‘biggest wish’ is still to play in the Premier League, where he apparently has no shortage of suitors following impressive displays in the Bundesliga over the past few seasons.

Barcelona also remain in the picture after failing in their attempt to acquire Tah during the summer window, while a move to Bayern is currently off the table, despite the 28-year-old agreeing personal terms on a five-year deal earlier this year.

Premier League Clubs Keen on Jonathan Tah

Free agent in June 2025

Among Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester United, the Reds may be best-placed to sign Tah next summer, with Virgil van Dijk’s future at Anfield still uncertain under new manager Arne Slot.

The Dutch international’s contract expires in less than 12 months, and it is unclear whether the 33-year-old will commit to an extension.

Tah, who boasts significant club and international experience, could also depart Leverkusen in January, with reports claiming that the Bundesliga club would be willing to cash in on the 28-year-old for around £12million.

The Germany international enjoyed another stellar campaign at Bayer last season, making 31 appearances under Xabi Alonso in the Bundesliga and scoring four goals — a career-high in a league campaign.

Jonathan Tah Bayer Leverkusen Stats (2023/24 Bundesliga) Games 31 Goals / assists 4 / 1 Tackles per 90 0.65 Clearances per 90 3.32 Progressive passes per 90 4.55 Pass accuracy % 94.4 Minutes played 2,632

Tah’s impressive form helped Bayer finish the 2023/24 domestic season undefeated, and he remains an integral part of Alonso’s first-team squad in what is likely to be his final year at the club.

Since joining Bayer in 2015 from Hamburg, Tah has made 357 appearances across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and registering 12 assists.

Liverpool to Discuss Salah Deal

Talks to follow to understand the Egyptian’s future

Liverpool are set to hold talks with Mohamed Salah to clarify his future, with less than 12 months remaining on his current contract, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The Merseyside club are keen to resolve the future of arguably their best player this season to avoid the worst-case scenario of Salah departing for free next summer.

The Egyptian winger has already scored three goals and registered three assists in the Premier League this season, leading Liverpool to a perfect start with no goals conceded.

Liverpool restart their season with a home clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-09-24.