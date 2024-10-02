Liverpool boss Arne Slot has made an early statement by lifting the Reds to the top of the Premier League, and the Merseyside giants will now consider a bumper spend in the January transfer market.

Federico Chiesa is the only new signing on board since the Dutch tactician's arrival at Anfield, although Liverpool also signed goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and loaned him to Valencia for the season.

They missed out on Martin Zubimendi, the man Slot had in mind as a perfect No.6 for his system, but the Reds have burst out of the blocks without him and look like posing a genuine title challenge to Manchester City and Arsenal.

Reds Aiming to Capitalise After Positive Start

Merseyside giants poised to bring recruitment plans forward

Liverpool sit at the top of the Premier League table after six matches, one point clear of both Manchester City and Arsenal. An opportunity to win the title cannot be missed and, as such, the Reds will look to accelerate spending that may otherwise have been held back to the summer, if the right market opportunities arise.

If Slot is to capitalise on Manchester City losing Rodri, one of their most influential players, there is a sense that the club must be fully prepared for any difficult moments that crop up.

The squad has already been built in a way that Slot has at least two players available for every position, but if a genuine push to win the league is on the cards, potential for strengthening will be maximised.

The fact Liverpool were so keen to sign Zubimendi shows they have been looking closely at a new defensive midfield player and, beyond him, they have also been linked with Atalanta’s Ederson. Wataru Endo has not earned the trust of the new manager, playing just one minute of Premier League action so far.

Sources suggest the Japan international is not suited to the way Slot wants to play in the central midfield area and is likely to leave in 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wataru Endo has made 46 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, racking up three goal contributions along the way

Guehi and Branthwaite Among Defensive Targets

Slot will have to fork out nine-figure sum to secure duo

Defence has been considered as one of the areas in need of the biggest spend though, and that remains the case in a moment when Virgil Van Dijk has still not signed a new contract.

Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi could yet become a key target, while Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is understood to be a true name that interests them. Manchester United have been leading the chase for him up to now, but Liverpool’s interest could really turn his head and there is not likely to be competition from the Red Devils in the winter as they focus their attention on other areas.

Everton and Crystal Palace value those players around the £70million mark, yet the circumstances around both players and their contract situation could see Liverpool try their luck at a lower level.

Everton have had hope that Branthwaite would sign a new deal, but that has not progressed. Guehi is out of contract with Palace in 2026 and is not likely to sign a new agreement either.

Marc Guehi's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Jarrad Branthwaite Marc Guehi Jarrad Branthwaite Pass completion percentage 86.4 80.6 Ball recoveries 5.70 5.27 Clearances 3.85 4.62 Tackles 1.20 1.85 Blocks 1.10 1.41 Interceptions 0.97 1.29 Statistics correct as of 02/10/2024

Liverpool have also been linked with forwards, but Anthony Gordon has signed a new contract at Newcastle United and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo wants to remain at the Spanish club.

The Reds still have their own contract situations to deal with this season and that could also impact how they view the January window.

Van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah are all in line for discussions surrounding expiring contracts and if any do not show hope of reaching an agreement, Liverpool will be considering how they could be replaced - and may even look at January as a time to take a step towards that, to allow a new recruit time to bed in.

For now, Slot can focus on a positive start to the season, but this early promise may yet lead to further opportunity to make it an incredible first season in charge.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBref