Liverpool are set to make a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez. The Hungarian international is likely to leave the Cherries this summer and has changed agents in anticipation of an exit. He is now represented by Fali Ramadani and options are already being explored for the end of the season.

Arne Slot's title-chasers are the latest club to put Kerkez on their radar. The Anfield giants' sporting director Richard Hughes signed Kerkez for £15.5m from AZ Alkmaar in July 2023, when he was Bournemouth's technical director.

Liverpool plan to add competition for Andy Robertson and Konstantinos Tsimikas, and will also be in the market for a right-sided full-back as well if Trent Alexander-Arnold departs. His situation remains open, with Real Madrid optimistic of securing him on a free transfer even though he is yet to inform the Reds that he wants to leave and is still actively engaged in talks to stay.

Kerkez Planning Switch Amid Anfield Interest

Demands have been set for left-back ahead of summer

Kerkez has made 27 appearances for Bournemouth this season, scoring twice, and is contracted until summer 2028. The south coast club, led by owner Bill Foley, certainly don't view themselves as a selling club and won't be easy for Liverpool to negotiate with.

Thanks to Bournemouth - who have described Kerkez as 'one of the most exciting young talents in world football' on their club website - being in the mix for European qualification - and potentially even Champions League football - their hand is strengthened.

However, it is understood Kerkez is still planning to leave the Vitality Stadium, knowing several of the suitors interested in him will also likely have Champions League football next season.

Bournemouth will seek a fee in excess of £40m, as GIVEMESPORT previously revealed. They want close to three times the price paid in 2023 if they are to sanction a sale.

Manchester United have looked at Kerkez as well, but are not expected to now make an approach after signing both Patrick Dorgu and Diego Leon.

Slot May Face Battle with Chelsea for Kerkez

West Londoners appreciate Hungary international's quality

Chelsea also appreciate Kerkez and could add another left-back given Renato Veiga's future is unclear. The 21-year-old can play in several positions and is currently on loan at Juventus with no option to buy, but he wants to play regular minutes - at centre-back - in the build up to the 2026 World Cup in order to enhance his chances of Portugal selection.

Marc Cucurella is the current first-choice left-back at Chelsea. The fact both Malo Gusto and even Reece James can switch sides, plus Levi Colwill is an option, means the Blues have plenty of cover. Nonetheless, Kerkez is a player the west Londoners have been tracking since the summer of 2024.

Real Madrid have Kerkez on their shortlist as well, but nothing is advanced to date with the Spanish giants prioritising a right-sided full-back and intent on signing Alexander-Arnold. Kerkez won't be short of options this summer, but Liverpool feel well-positioned if they choose to bid.

