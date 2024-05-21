Highlights Arne Slot to become Liverpool's manager next week, and he'll be aiming for new signings and silverware.

There could be the potential signing of Raphinha if Johan Bakayoko deal falls through, per Sacha Tavolieri.

There is a need for recruitment under Slot, in order to take Liverpool to the next level in the Premier League.

Arne Slot will officially become Liverpool's first-team manager in just over a week's time, where he will look to stamp his mark on the club with a series of new signings and silverware in his first campaign on Merseyside. And that could include a move to Barcelona star Raphinha - with Sacha Tavolieri stating that he is a potential option to bring to the club should Johan Bakayoko not join the Reds in the summer.

Slot faces a tough task taking over from Jurgen Klopp, who is adored on the red-half of Merseyside after taking Liverpool from Europa League regulars to one of the most feared teams on the continent - winning eight trophies in nine years in the process. The Dutchman signed a three-year contract and recruitment will be one of his first challenges; in which reports have suggested that should he fail to sign Bakayoko, it will be Raphinha in his sights after impressing at Barcelona.

Liverpool: Transfer News Latest

The Reds have been linked with a multitude of stars

The report from Tavolieri focuses mainly on a move for PSV winger Bakayoko to join Liverpool - though he further states that Liverpool are "conscious" that they will have to look at other plans should a move for the Belgian not go through. And that could include a move for Barcelona star Raphinha, who Tavolieri also claims is on their short-list of right-winger stars to replace Mohamed Salah incase the Reds legend departs in the future.

Raphinha's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 10th Assists 9 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =2nd Crosses Per Game 1 2nd Goals 6 5th Match rating 6.99 7th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 21/05/2024

Raphinha joined Barcelona from Leeds United in 2022 for a fee of £55million, and has been one of their most consistent players with a La Liga title last season seeing him pick up nab 10 goals in all competitions, which he has followed up this season with his first Champions League goal where he was labelled 'one of the best' in the world by Xavi. Having excelled for Leeds in the Premier League, Liverpool know that he can produce when needed on the big stage and he almost single-handedly kept the Whites up, with his 11 strikes in 35 games in 2021/22 being pivotal to their Premier League status being preserved and him being given an 'unstoppable' tag.

It's so far unknown as to what Liverpool will do in the summer window under Slot, but with Bakayoko being considered as one of the names 'validated' by the Dutchman, alongside having watched him for PSV Eindhoven multiple times last season, it's a move that doesn't seem too unrealistic and their shortlisting of Raphinha does only seem like a contingency plan at present.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphinha has made 22 appearances for Brazil's national team, scoring six goals.

However, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also 'concrete' possibilities for Bakayoko this summer and with first-team competition to fend with at Liverpool, the youngster could move elsewhere.

Liverpool Are in Need of a New Winger

The Reds just fell short last season and any squad depth would be ideal

Mohamed Salah is not getting any younger and despite a goal tally of 25 goals in all competitions, it marked his worst campaign for four years - though that could well be attributed to the talents surrounding him on the Anfield pitch.

Liverpool have once again qualified for the Champions League and a big kit of money will likely come their way in the summer; and with reinforcements need for Slot to take Liverpool to the next level, it promises to be an enthralling transfer window that could see shocks and surprises throughout.

