Highlights Liverpool have made Xabi Alonso their top target to replace Jurgen Klopp due to his success at Bayer Leverkusen.

Julian Nagelsmann, with a strong record in German football, is also on Liverpool's radar.

Ruben Amorim, a successful Portuguese manager, is also being considered as a young replacement for Klopp.

Liverpool have identified two possible targets to replace Jurgen Klopp in Julian Nagelsmann and Ruben Amorim. With the German leaving Anfield in the summer after almost eight wonderful and very successful years, there's going to be a pretty sizeable hole that needs filling by the Reds.

Whoever takes over from Klopp will have their work cut out for them as they attempt to match or even better than the incredible legacy that he forged during his time in England. The one name that many think would be the best possible option for the job is Xabi Alonso. The former Reds midfielder has been making headlines this season for his exceptional work at Bayer Leverkusen.

Arriving midway through the last campaign, Alonso has transformed the club into genuine title challengers, and they're yet to taste a single defeat across all competitions this season. They also find themselves 11 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, and it seems almost certain that they will get their hands on the trophy. Considering his past ties to the club, he'd be a perfect choice to replace Klopp and the Reds are very interested, but if, for some reason, he doesn't take the job in the summer, the Telegraph have reported that Liverpool have already identified who they'd want instead.

Julian Nagelsmann is one name Liverpool are interested in

He's currently the German national team coach

If Alonso isn't available in the summer, Nagelsmann is a name on Liverpool's radar. The 36-year-old is currently coaching the German national team, but has spent the majority of his coaching career working within club football, and might be enticed back into it by the Reds if they come calling.

Having got his start at TSG Hoffenheim, he spent three years with the club before progressing to RB Leipzig in 2019. It was with the Red Bulls that he began to make a name for himself. The excellent work he did with the club didn't go unnoticed and after two years there, he left to take over at Bayern Munich.

Less than five years into his life as a manager, he was taking over at the biggest club in Germany, a testament to how impressive he'd been, and while his time at the Allianz Arena wasn't the big success he'd have hoped for, he's still got plenty to offer. His emphasis on playing a pressing style of football makes him an ideal replacement for Klopp at Anfield, but Liverpool have another name on their radar too.

Julian Nagelsmann's managerial record Team Games managed Games won Games drawn Games lost Win percentage TSG Hoffenheim 136 55 43 38 40.44% RB Leipzig 95 54 22 19 56.84% Bayern Munich 84 60 14 10 71.43% Germany 4 1 1 2 25% Statistics per Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24/02/2024.

Ruben Amorim is also on Liverpool's radar

He's been Sporting Lisbon manager for four years

It's quite clear that Liverpool wants to replace Klopp with a young manager as they're also interested in 39-year-old Ruben Amorim this summer. The former Benfica player has spent his entire managerial career in Portugal, spending a year at both Casa Pia and Braga, before he took the reigns at Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

He's still with the club to this day but has caught the attention of the Reds due to the excellent job he's done. He's won one Primeira Liga title with the club already and is firmly embroiled in a title race this season to grab another. Unlike Nagelsmann, Amorim isn't known for enforcing a pressing style of play within his teams, but he's a very talented manager and would still be quite a smart choice from the Reds.