Liverpool are considering a summer move for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma, according to CaughtOffside.

The Premier League leaders are reportedly among several European clubs closely monitoring the 27-year-old, alongside Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Mitoma has just over two years remaining on his Brighton contract, and the south coast club are believed to be in advanced negotiations to extend his stay at the Amex Stadium.

The Japan international is valued at around £46m by the Seagulls, who are eager to tie him to fresh terms until 2030.

Liverpool Tracking Kaoru Mitoma

New winger on the radar for Arne Slot

According to CaughtOffside, there is a growing feeling that Mitoma will commit his future to Brighton with a new deal soon, despite increasing interest from Premier League clubs.

The 27-year-old also rejected offers from Saudi Arabia in January, even though Al Nassr submitted two bids for him.

The Japan international, praised as ‘one of the best wingers in Europe’, has been a key player under Fabian Hurzeler this season and bounced back after an injury-hit 2023/24 campaign.

He has scored seven goals and provided three assists in 28 league appearances in 2024/25 and has featured in every matchday so far.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mitoma has registered five goal contributions in his last seven Premier League appearances.

Liverpool are anticipated to bolster their attack this summer, with the futures of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah uncertain.

Nunez was targeted by Saudi Pro League clubs in January and is expected to receive concrete offers to leave Anfield in the offseason, while Salah is approaching the end of his contract.

Liverpool are leading the Premier League with 10 games remaining and hold a 15-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal.

Karou Mitoma's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 28 Goals 7 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 8 Minutes played 2,233

